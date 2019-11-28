Thanksgiving 2019: Best Memes for the Holiday

Today is Thanksgiving. It’s a time when family and friends get together and enjoy delicious food, thinking about everything they are thankful for. Sharing a little laughter is another great way to reconnect with friends and family. Here are some of the best memes for 2019.

Memes Are a Great Way To Celebrate the Holiday

A lot of Thanksgiving memes make fun of the holiday in general, while others poke fun at family and friends that you haven’t seen in a long time. Others make fun of how much we tend to drink, eat, and sleep on this holiday.

There’s always the fun meme about facing the family as they ask about your life choices.

Thanksgiving is nationally observed in the United States (and it’s celebrated in Canada too, but on a different date.) In the U.S., Thanksgiving is always the fourth Thursday in November. Depending on what day of the week the month starts, that’s why some years it seems to be a lot earlier in the month (like the 22nd last year) rather than later (the 28th this year.)

History.com shares meaningful details about the history of the holiday. The holiday commemorates the year 1621, when Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared a harvest feast. The colonists had a successful harvest after a member of the Pawtuxet tribe taught the Pilgrims how to cultivate corn, catch fish, avoid poisonous plants, and more. At the time, the Pilgrims had been weakened and were suffering malnutrition. Some people take issue with this story, however, and say that it overlooks the bloody conflict that Native Americans would later face, History.com noted. Some prefer to call Thanksgiving a “National Day of Mourning.”

Individual colonies and states celebrated days of Thanksgiving after 1621 in their own way and on their own dates, until Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday in 1863.

According to History.com, participants in 1621 weren’t eating turkey, cornbread, and pumpkin pie. They were eating lobster, seal, and swans most likely. They also likely used Native American spices and cooking methods.

It’s fascinating how different today’s traditional Thanksgiving is from the first one.

