What Time & Date Can You Watch ‘The Irishman’ on Netflix?

It’s almost time for The Irishman to release on Netflix after it was already released in select movie theaters. But what time and date can you start watching? Read on to find out what time it will be released on Netflix, including in different time zones.

‘The Irishman’ Will Be Released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 27

The Irishman will be released on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. Pacific (3:01 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, November 27. So that means that any time you visit Netflix on Wednesday, November 27 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the movie will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live. The movie will be released at the same time everywhere, not staggered. So these are all the same times, but in different time zones:

Release Times in the U.S. (November 27)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (November 26)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (November 26)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Canberra ACT

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

8:01 a.m. UK

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

This is the same time that Netflix always releases its new movies and TV series. It wasn’t clear if The Irishman might be an exception because of the movie theater release, but it appears it will release at the same time that Netflix releases all its movies and TV series.

You Can Also Watch in Select Movie Theaters

If you want a bigger experience, you can watch The Irishman at a movie theater in select, limited regions. It’s already out now.

A great place to go to see showtimes near you is on IMDb here. You may need to change your location if IMDb doesn’t determine where you are. Just note that this movie has a limited release so it may not be available at a theater near you.

More than 60 theaters are currently showing the movie. Netflix also released a webpage detailing exactly which theaters are showing the movie, so you can look there also if you prefer that site over IMDb.

The movie’s runtime is 210 minutes (yes, that’s 3-and-a-half hours), so it might be more fun to watch at home, where you can pause the movie for a bathroom break whenever you want. The movie is based on Charles Brandt’s book, I Heard You Paint Houses. The star-studded cast includes Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Russell Bufalino, and more. The film first debuted at a film festival on September 27 and has been getting great reviews all around.

Netflix won’t be reporting grosses on The Irishman, The Hollywood Reporter shared. There are a lot of hopes that this movie might be an Oscar contender for Netflix.

Here Are Some Previews for ‘The Irishman’

The Irishman | Final Trailer | NetflixRobert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics. Watch The Irishman, In Select Theaters and on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80175798 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. The Irishman | Final Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix Hitman Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese. 2019-11-19T14:00:03.000Z

Here are more trailers for the movie.

The Irishman | Official Trailer | NetflixRobert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics. Watch The Irishman, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80175798 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Connect with Netflix Online: Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5 Like Netflix Kids on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/NetflixFamily Like Netflix on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/29kkAtN Follow Netflix on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/29gswqd Follow Netflix on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/29oO4UP Follow Netflix on TUMBLR: http://bit.ly/29kkemT The Irishman | Official Trailer | Netflix http://youtube.com/netflix Martin Scorsese's epic saga of organized crime in postwar America, as told by a hit man, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. 2019-09-26T15:30:03.000Z

And clips from the movie.

The Irishman – Al Pacino faces off with Stephen Graham – ClipRobert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics. 2019-10-27T00:57:43.000Z

The Irishman | The Acting | NetflixRobert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, a saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics. In theaters 11/1 and on Netflix 11/27. Connect With The Irishman Online FOLLOW The Irishman on Twitter: https://twitter.com/theirishmanfilm FOLLOW The Irishman on Instagram: https://instagram.com/theirishmanfilm LIKE The Irishman on Facebook: https://facebook.com/theirishmanfilm Watch The Irishman, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80175798 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. The Irishman | The Acting | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese. 2019-11-24T22:00:00.000Z

The Irishman | Official TeaserRobert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics. Watch The Irishman, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/theirishman SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Connect with Netflix Online: Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5 Like Netflix Kids on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/NetflixFamily Like Netflix on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/29kkAtN Follow Netflix on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/29gswqd Follow Netflix on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/29oO4UP Follow Netflix on TUMBLR: http://bit.ly/29kkemT The Irishman | Official Teaser http://youtube.com/netflix Martin Scorsese's epic saga of organized crime in postwar America, as told by a hit man, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. 2019-07-31T12:00:00.000Z

You can watch The Irishman here when it releases on Netflix.