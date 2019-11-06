Best Memes & Twitter Reactions for ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’

As ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ aired on ABC Tuesday night, November 5, viewers watching at home took to Twitter with memes and hilarious reactions.

Shaggy, who played Ariel’s crab friend Sebastian, was the subject of a number of hilarious jokes and memes. When he made his entrance to the stage for “Under the Sea,” fans compared his red leather outfit (which looked not at all crab-like beyond its color) to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” costume.

I’m trying to figure out if Shaggy is supposed to be a crab or Michael Jackson!!! #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/wMXkDZTVqp — Caprice 🦋 (@MsHollywood081) November 6, 2019

Twitter user Tori Burns used a gif from one of Shaggy’s best-known songs to make a joke about the recording artist taking on the role of Sebastian the crab.

King Triton: who let Ariel go to the surface?

Sebastian: #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/BzCrojXZpb — Tori Burns (@tarheeltori) November 6, 2019

What I think I look like vs. what I actually look like #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/sde64J3yH3 — Kaylin Cooper (@Kaylin822) November 6, 2019

But at the end of the day, in spite of its flaws and unintentionally comical moments, the live presentation was full of nostalgia and Disney magic. For the “adults” watching as it aired live, this meme feels the most relatable: