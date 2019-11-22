The Mandalorian’s ‘This Is the Way’ Meme Is the New ‘I Have Spoken’

When Disney’s new series The Mandalorian first premiered, viewers went crazy with “I have spoken” memes. But now that Episode 3 has premiered, it looks like the new favorite meme might be “This is the way.” Read on to see some of the best “This is the way” memes and learn more about why it’s so popular. This will have major spoilers for Episode 3 of The Mandalorian, including how the episode ended.

Expect To See A Lot of ‘This Is the Way’ Memes in the Coming Weeks

The phrase “This is the way” emerged at the end of The Mandalorian Episode 3. During a tense battle, the rest of the Mandalorians literally flew into the scene to help Mando escape with Baby Yoda safely tucked in his arm. They came to help after Mando decided not to work with the Imperial leader after all. He was criticized for taking their bounty job after what the Empire had done to the Mandalorians during the Great Purge.

When Mando questioned how much they were risking by helping him, one Mandalorian simply responded: “This is the way.” And Mando responded back, “This is the way.”

This character. This story. This series. 😍 This is the way. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/nYrbASoNdR — Tyler Hutchinson (@HutchTyler) November 22, 2019

It was an amazing ending to Episode 3, and now fans can’t stop talking about the episode.

This first meme, shared by u/wilharris1982 on Reddit, pretty much encapsulates everything you need to know about “This is the way.” It’s the new “I have spoken” for Mandalorian viewers.

And in this next Reddit discussion, everyone just responded with “This is the way.”

Remember, if anyone ever says “This is the way” to you, proper etiquette is to respond back by simply saying, “This is the way.”

Oh, and try out the saying when someone asks you for directions, kind of like this next meme shows.

The phrase is now very popular on Twitter too, and has been the source of jokes and memes.

As of now « This is the way » is my go to explanation for everything #TheMandalorian — Keego Kuente (@keegokuente) November 22, 2019

Really, if anyone wants an explanation for anything, you can just respond with: “This is the way” and leave it at that. The same goes for “I have spoken,” if you get into a debate or argument with someone.

Everyone is loving pretty much every episode if The Mandalorian so far.

Every episode is better than the last. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. This is the way #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/F1QRJ3DqE6 — Michael Scott 🏁 (@MarcusPap_) November 22, 2019

Some people think this might just be one of the best Star Wars installments yet.

After 3 episodes #TheMandalorian is already better than movies episode 7 & 8. This is the way! #StarWars — Geno🧢 (@genotex86) November 22, 2019

“This is the Way.” I can’t say enough how much I enjoyed this #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/RUDcWph0ZP — David The Fan (@avidfandavidtan) November 22, 2019

The shootout with the Stormtroopers was great in Episode 3, this is the way.

Pretty much everyone who watches the show is going to be saying either “This is the way” or “I have spoken” at Thanksgiving this year.

Phrases I will use from now on: This is the Way and I have spoken. Thanks #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/XQeL6FEw1k — Stephanie Bock (@StephanieBock10) November 22, 2019

And we’re all demanding that Baby Yoda stay safe.

Hands off Baby Yoda, this is the way. I have spoken. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/4o2qhM0Hc9 — LOGAN ♡ (@khasmius) November 22, 2019

After Episode 3, fans can’t wait for Episode 4.

There are five episodes left in this season of The Mandalorian.

Here’s the schedule for the whole season:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

So that means the season finale will air after Christmas but before New Year’s Eve. Episodes typically are posted on Disney Plus between 12:05 a.m. Pacific on Fridays and 12:35 a.m. Pacific (that’s 3:05 a.m. Eastern to 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Fridays.)

You can only watch new episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

How do you make great #StarWars This is the way #TheMandalorian — Mindless Turkey Droid (@Mindlessdroid) November 22, 2019

The Mandalorian may end up being the most popular addition to Star Wars yet. This is the way.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Episode 3 Review & Recap