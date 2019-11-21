‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 8 Spoilers: Who Is Unmasked? 11/20/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 8 aired on Wednesday, November 20 on FOX. The episode featured performances from 4 of the remaining 8 contestants: the Flamingo, the Rottweiler, the Flower, and the Leopard. At the end of the episode, the masked celebrity with the lowest number of votes had to reveal their identity before being eliminated from the competition.

FOX’s official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Mask and You Shall Receive,” teased “Four of the remaining eight celebrities take on their next round of dazzling performances. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempt to guess the identities of fully costumed Hollywood stars as they battle in TV’s biggest singing competition. Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People.” Viewers were also promised “the BIGGEST reveal yet – a true star!”

So, who was eliminated at the end of the episode, and which celebrity was revealed to be hiding beneath the mask? Find out below:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This post will be updated live, so be sure to check back as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 8 Recap

Joining Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke on the judges’ panel was guest judge Joel McHale.

The smackdown pairings were Flamingo vs. Leopard and Flower vs. Rottweiler.

The Flamingo delivered the first performance of the night, singing “Lady Marmalade.” This performance has been highly anticipated all season, as FOX released a clip of it early on Youtube to promote the season. The performance was well worth the wait, and Robin Thicke called it the best of the season.

The Leopard chose to sing “September” for their performance, and though it was an entertaining performance, the Flamingo won the head to head and got to remain anonymous. The Leopard, on the other hand, would have to perform again in a smackdown at the end of the episode.

