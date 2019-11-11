Veterans Day 2019 Parade New York City: Time, Schedule & Route Map

The Veterans Day Parade in New York City will take place today, Monday, November 11. The parade begins, rain or shine, at 12 p.m. after the Opening Ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. Eastern. Read on for more details about the parade, the schedule, and what is happening today.

According to the official parade website: “The parade features over 300 marching elements and an estimated 20-30,000 participants, including veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups (including Junior ROTC), businesses, and top high school marching bands from across America. Floats, military and vintage vehicles and other special elements add to the excitement, which is viewed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.”

This year’s parade commemorates the centennial of Veterans Day. On November 11, 1918, the guns of World War I fell silent at 11 a.m. because of the Armistice. And that is why the parade ceremony also begins at 11 a.m. on November 11.

Ceremony & Parade Schedule for November 11

The Opening Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern inside Madison Square Park (24th Street and Fifth Avenue.) This will begin with a moment of silence at the exact moment the Armistice ended World War I. Seating for the ceremony is limited and preference is given to disabled and elderly veterans.

The ceremony’s laying of the wreaths at the Eternal Light monument will take place just before 12 p.m. Eastern, at the conclusion of the ceremony.

A youth tribute march will take place at 11:05 a.m. Eastern.

The Veterans Day Parade will start at 12 p.m. (at the conclusion of the opening ceremony.) It will proceed north on Fifth Avenue, from 26th to 46th Street, for about 1.2 miles.

The Parade will conclude by 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

This year’s featured military branch is the U.S. Marine Corps. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard will also be represented.

For more details, see the official website here.

NYC Veteran’s Day Parade: Map & Route for NYC Event

The parade will proceed north on Fifth Avenue, from 26th to 46th Street, for about 1.2 miles. According to the website: “The route is 1.2 miles, and takes approximately 30 ~ 35 minutes.” The map below is the parade route shared by the official website. Although the map says November 2018, it’s relevant for 2019 too because it’s the same parade route as last year.

You can see a map of the parade’s route embedded below. However, you may need to zoom in to see the map depending your browser. You can also view it here.

Spectators are encouraged to gather anywhere along the parade route. VIPs and military reviewing officers will review the parade from the stage near the beginning of the parade’s route.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the parade this year. He’s the first President known to accept the offer to attend the parade. He will make a speech to the troops during the opening ceremony. Typically, Presidents attend events in Washington, D.C.

If you’re interested in attending, take public transportation since many streets will be closed. Patch.com recommends the R, W, and 6 lines which stop at 23rd near Madison Square Park. Grand Central Terminal (Metro-North, 4, 5, 6, 7 and Times Square Shuttle) and the Bryant Park (B, D, F, N) are near the end of the parade.