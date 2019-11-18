‘Rick and Morty’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 2 Online for Free

The next episode of Rick and Morty is back on Adult Swim tonight, after a phenomenal start to the new season. Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 2 premieres at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Pacific) on Adult Swim. Many of the live stream options listed below include free trials, so you can watch Rick and Morty for free if you try one of those free trial options.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new Rick and Morty episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services, all of which include Adult Swim.

FuboTV

Adult Swim/Cartoon Network is part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch Rick and Morty live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you didn’t watch live, Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 1 is currently included in FuboTV’s on-demand library, so you can watch right now. FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), allowing you to schedule recordings of future episodes.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include Adult Swim/Cartoon Network.

You can start a free trial of AT&T TV Now right here (select “Start Streaming” in the top right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of Rick and Morty episodes on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now–no matter what channel package you choose–comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Adult Swim/Cartoon Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rick and Morty episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with an extensive on-demand library (which has the first three seasons of Rick and Morty, and will have new Season 4 episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note that regular Hulu (different from Hulu With Live TV) does not have new episodes of Rick and Morty at this time. If you’re on the West Coast, you can watch Rick and Morty on Hulu Live earlier (at 8:30 p.m. Pacific) than you can if you watch on TV (11:30 p.m. Pacific.)

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 2 Preview

A preview for the new episode is below.

Rick and Morty S4E2 The Old Man And The Seat (Promo)Second episode preview of the 4th season of Rick and Morty called The Old Man And The Sea. Continue the Fun with Kev by following our social media!: 🎮 Our Fun Twitch Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/kevsuniverse ⭐ Our Exciting Discord: https://discord.gg/hUxr395 ✅ Our Awesome Twitter: https://twitter.com/KevsUniverse 💟 Our Fashionable Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/poke-universe 2019-11-11T05:08:08.000Z

During Comic-Con, Adult Swim released a longer clip from next week’s episode. You can watch it below. It’s just called “Glootie.”

Rick and Morty Season 4: Glootie | adult swim*Ominous beeping noise* FIRST LOOK AT RICK AND MORTY SEASON 4 *Ominous beeping noise* Rick and Morty Full Episodes: https://bit.ly/1rR5mbM SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Rick and Morty: Rick and Morty is Adult Swim's most scientifically accurate animated comedy. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, it catalogues the bizarre misadventures of a bored scientific genius/drunkard and his socially awkward grandson, Morty. Their exploits tend to have unintended consequences for Morty's dysfunctional family, especially his unfailingly mediocre father, Jerry. Watch Rick and Morty battle everything from interdimensional customs agents to Cronenberg monsters now. About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://asw.im/1HjaIU, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Williams Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://asw.im/1W4jug Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim Rick and Morty Season 4: Glootie | adult swim http://www.youtube.com/user/adultswim 2019-07-19T20:15:57.000Z

And here’s another clip from Episode 2, shared by Adult Swim.

Rick's Intern | Rick and Morty | adult swimSeason 4 of Rick and Morty airs on [adult swim] on Sundays at 11:30pm. Explore Rick and Morty here: http://www.rickandmorty.com SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim Rick's Intern | Rick and Morty | adult swim http://www.youtube.com/user/adultswim 2019-11-16T17:35:46.000Z

During last week’s premiere, the show didn’t address any of the lingering questions on fans’ minds, like whether Beth is a clone, or where Evil Morty is right now, or whether Bird Person is ever coming back. But the episode was still phenomenal and quite possibly one of the best in the series. There will be spoilers for last week’s episode below.

There were some great moments in the different fascist universes (including one where Teddy Bear Rick simply killed himself immediately.) Morty was taken over by a death crystal and had a crazy Akira moment, before realizing that the happy ending he thought he was going to have with Jessica was actually a cruel plot twist.

Rick seems to pretty much be immortal, meanwhile, and we saw a hilarious encounter with a Kirkland’s brand Meeseeks. There was also a super creepy scene where Wasp Rick and his family ate a caterpillar and his three babies.

Hologram Rick’s growth (and final fall) was fascinating. And the “return” of Gearhead (albeit in another dimension) was a nice touch. Overall, it was a compelling and hilarious episode that marked a strong start for the new season.

Five new episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. One episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights.

Season 4 is supposed to be 10 episodes long, but the trailer only mentions five episodes. However, Justin Roiland tweeted on November 10 that the new season is going to be 10 episodes long for sure.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

It looks like that means five episodes will air in 2019, then a holiday hiatus, and then five more.

After you’ve watched the premiere, come back and take our poll.

What did you think of the premiere? Vote in this poll after you’ve watched tonight’s Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 2.



READ NEXT: Who Died on ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 1? Full List