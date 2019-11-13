When did Halsey start dating Evan Peters?

There’s a new couple in Hollywood: Singer Halsey and actor Evan Peters made things Instagram official at the end of October, posting videos of them dressing up for Halloween together.

Then on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Halsey confirmed to the talk show host that Peters is her boyfriend, right before he jumped out of the end table to scare her because Ellen loves a good Halloween scare. The two also stepped out on the red carpet for FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration Halloween party — Peters has starred on AHS since it debuted in 2011, though he took the most current season off.

But the relationship started a bit before Halloween. Back in mid-September, the Daily Mail caught them holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain, with bystanders saying the two “were laughing and flirting” and “looking into each other’s eyes” while waiting in line for a ride.

Then US Weekly confirmed that the couple had been dating for several weeks at that point, so it looks like their relationship is a few months old.

Of course, Halsey has been making her affection known for the American Horror Story star for years. In some since-deleted tweets, she said his American Horror Story characters are making her be attracted to “sociopaths and accused murderers.” She also wrote one that simply said, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.” Guess it worked.

PopBuzz has screenshots of the deleted tweets and we also found one from 2014 where she says Peters is “still daddy af.”

This is Peters’ second high profile relationship in Hollywood. In February, Peters and American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts broke things off after dating/being engaged for seven years. And Halsey ended things with singer Yungblud right before she started dating Peters.

The only question now is it Halsey will bring her new beau with her to the 2019 Country Music Association Awards. The singer is performing with country trio Lady Antebellum.

