Ellen DeGeneres loves a good Halloween prank, so this year, she not only scared Halsey but she got the singer to confirm she’s dating American Horror Story star Evan Peters.

On Wednesday’s (Oct. 30) show, DeGeneres, who is known for scaring her guests during the month of October, distracted Halsey by putting up a photo of her and Peters dressed as Sonny and Cher for Halloween and asking Halsey about her new beau. Then cue the scare!

VideoVideo related to ellen degeneres tricks halsey with evan peters boyfriend question for halloween scare 2019-10-30T12:56:44-04:00

“You distracted me with the boyfriend question, I wasn’t ready!” says the singer after she calmed down, adding, “I don’t know what’s scarier, having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen.”

“That’s what you call the one-two punch,” says DeGeneres.

Peters and Halsey have only been dating for a short time, though the singer has made her love for Peters known on Twitter for years, saying his American Horror Story characters are making her be attracted to “sociopaths and accused murderers.” She is not alone in that sentiment. She also wrote one that simply said, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.” Guess she got her wish!

Most of Halsey’s Peters-related tweets have been deleted, though PopBuzz has screenshots. But we found one from 2014 where she says he’s “still daddy af.”

oh wait apparently the evan arrest was a hoax. idc he still daddy af. — h (@halsey) October 21, 2014

Peters was previously engaged to his American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts before they broke things off back in March. In September, Halsey broke up with her boyfriend, singer Yungblud.

VideoVideo related to ellen degeneres tricks halsey with evan peters boyfriend question for halloween scare 2019-10-30T12:56:44-04:00

But Halsey was definitely a good sport, probably because she loves Halloween. She also told DeGeneres about her annual Halloween party, which she throws to raise money for a Los Angeles-based organization that helps disadvantaged youth.

“I take Halloween really seriously. I have a party every year, it’s a charity event for an organization called My Friend’s Place,” says Halsey. “They’re a resource center for disadvantaged youth in LA. They take care of all of our young homeless population in Los Angeles.”

“We throw a huge Halloween party for them every year … and the only thing you need to do to get in is make a donation at the door,” adds the singer.

For her own Halloween party, Halsey wanted to do something “really glamourous and feminine,” so she “went as Marilyn Manson.” As one does.

READ NEXT: What is Ellen DeGeneres Net Worth?