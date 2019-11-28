Is Winn-Dixie Open on Thanksgiving? Hours & Sales 2019

Thanksgiving 2019 is here, which means people around the country are busy cooking in their kitchens for a big holiday meal. If you are among them, you probably did your grocery shopping days ago in preparation. But, if you forgot to pick up an important ingredient on your list or had a new idea for a dish to add to your dinner table, you may be in need of a last-minute trip to your local store.

Since Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, many businesses across the country are closed, but some grocery store chains are staying open for at least part of the accommodate customers. If Winn-Dixie is your local grocery store of choice, you are probably wondering if the chain is one of those open grocery stores. Here’s what we know:

On Winn-Dixie’s website, they inform customers that all Winn-Dixie stores are open until 4pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Across Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi, the Winn-Dixie chain operates a total of about 500 stores. To find the Winn-Dixie grocery store nearest you, you can utilize their store locator online here.

In honor of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, from November 28 to November 29 Winn-Dixie is offering a special offer for customers to earn points on their shopping. Purchasing gift cards for brands including Apple, Best Buy, DWS, and Lowes earns you 16x the points; purchasing a Shell gas station gift card will get you 30x the points. So, if you’re planning to shop the Black Friday sales, we recommend you head to Winn-Dixie while it’s still open to buy those gift cards and really make the most out of your purchases.

While Win-Dixie stores will be closing early on Thanksgiving, anticipate that normal hours will resume the following day on Black Friday.