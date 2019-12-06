Angela Simmons & Romeo Miller Dating History & Timeline

Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller continue to have a strained relationship on Growing Up Hip Hop. The pair were once romantically involved, but Angela’s recent comments have led many to assume they are feuding. Read on for a complete rundown of their dating history and a timeline of what led to their falling out.

Angela and Romeo briefly dated in 2012 before splitting up. Despite the failed relationship, the pair remained close, and considered each other to be close friends. This closeness was what led Romeo to confront Angela during the second season of Growing Up Hip Hop in 2016. He was shocked to hear that Angela was engaged to Sutton Tennyson, and hurt that she hadn’t told him about it. Romeo made it known that he felt Angela was moving too fast with Sutton, and their friendship cooled during this period.

Angela & Romeo Have Dated On/Off Over the Course of the Series

Angela broke off her engagement with Tennyson in December 2017. “I just got to a place where I feel like I wasn’t happy,” she told BET. “I thought I met my husband. I’m going to marry him, we have kids. And it just didn’t happen like that. God had another plan for me.” Angela and Romeo rekindled their romance in 2018, and reportedly went on a single date. Any hope of getting back together was squashed, however, when Angela’s ex-fiance was shot and killed in November 2018.

Angela’s sister Vanessa told Hollywood Life that she wanted to focus on her son after Tennyson’s death, and put her love life on the back burner. “She’s doing very, very good to be a true single mother and having to do it on her own,” Vanessa revealed. “She has the support but things are as good as they can be.” Romeo offered up his support during this time. He told Page Six that he didn’t want to rush anything, but that he would be willing to see where their relationship went in the future.

Angela Said That She & Romeo No Longer Speak to One Another

“We’re good friends and we got good chemistry, but I am also about respect,” he said. “She lost somebody, and she definitely got to grieve. I am not a dude to take advantage of that. We cool though. That is one of my good friends. I think people just want to see people like that together in general. But you can’t rush that — whatever happens, happens.”

Despite their bond, Angela and Romeo no longer speak. The former told the Breakfast Club that she doesn’t know what went wrong, but that things are more strained than ever between them. “We didn’t really date like that. We had a good time, a good run,” she said. “It wasn’t like that. And then we started working together more, like recently on the show, and then this season things just kinda went [left].”

Angela did admit to feeling animosity towards Romeo because he failed to live up to the promises he made. “After everything happen with me and my child’s father and what happened with my son, he was like, ‘I’m going to be there for you,’ and he said this on TV,” she explained. “If you say that—and I don’t care if we’re filming or not—really mean that because that really means a lot to me especially with what I have on my plate. And to me he didn’t step up at all. I don’t expect nobody to do nothing for me; that’s fine, but he didn’t step up.”