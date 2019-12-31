Are Dollar Stores Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Whether you’re looking for something last-minute to get for your New Year’s Day meal or you’re needing some gift bags or decorations for your New Year’s Eve party, you may be interested in visiting a Dollar Store near you. So are any Dollar Stores open on New Year’s Eve 2019 or New Year’s Day 2020, including Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree? Most dollar stores tend to be open on New Year’s Eve and Day, although the hours can vary. Read on for more details.

Dollar General on New Year’s Eve 2019 & New Year’s Day 2020

Dollar General stores are typically open for their regular hours on New Year’s Eve and Day. However, some stores may have different hours for the holiday, so you’ll want to check the store locator online to find out the hours on New Year’s Eve and Day before you head over, just to make sure the hours are the same and the stores are open.

A Dollar General corporate representative told Heavy: “Hours may be found on our Store Locator at http://www2.dollargeneral.com/About-Us/pages/storelocator.aspx.”

Dollar Tree on New Year’s Eve 2019 & New Year’s Day 2020

Dollar Tree stores are open for New Year’s Eve and Day, and for many stores, the hours are actually extended for the holiday. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Select stores are open for extended hours, operating from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1.)

In other words, you’ll want to call your local Dollar Tree or look up the hours online just to make sure your location is participating in the extended hours. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve 2019 & New Year’s Day 2020

Family Dollar stores are typically open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours can vary. You should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain what the store’s hours are, to confirm it’s open, and to determine if the hours are extended for the holiday. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

A Dollar Tree and Family Dollar representative told Heavy: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

Dollar Stores’ News & Specials

You can get a lot of fun New Year’s items at your local dollar store. Most dollar stores carry gift bags, candy, New Year’s Eve hats, noisemakers, streamers, decorations, tiaras, and all sorts of other fun things. And if you’re giving any gifts, gift bags are high quality and very inexpensive at your local dollar store.

Dollar stores have a number of holiday specials, many of which you can take advantage of on New Year’s Eve or Day. So if you want to do a little shopping on the holiday, this could be a good place to go.

