‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: Cast Spoilers, Return Date Rumors & Fan Theories

Now that the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian has released on Disney Plus, there’s one big question on fans’ minds. Is The Mandalorian renewed for Season 2? Do we know when we can expect the new season? Some of the rumors you’re hearing likely aren’t true, but we do have some small spoilers about Season 2. Here’s everything we know about the continuation of the Star Wars saga. There will be minor spoilers in terms of cast returning for Season 2.

Season 2 Filming Was Already Underway Months Ago

Not only is The Mandalorian renewed for a second season, but production on that season is already well underway.

Jon Favreau revealed about two months ago that he was already working on Season 2, CinemaBlend reported. Favreau said: “We actually have the first week of the second season under our belt. Our cast, especially Pedro may be a little tired because he was there quite late last night.”

Here’s an interview with Favreau from November.

Jon Favreau Talks Working on Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’Jon Favreau is already hard at work on Season 2 of “The Mandalorian”! He spoke to “Extra” at the Season 1 premiere for the new Disney+ series, reflecting on his lifelong love of the Star Wars universe. 2019-11-16T00:13:16.000Z

Favreau said they finished the first season and went right into the second, practically overlapping in post- and pre-production. In fact, he told Collider that he had been writing for Season 2 before Season 1 even released.

On November 13, Favreau also shared some details about Season 2 on Instagram, with a photo from the set

Favreau has also said that he plans to direct a Season 2 episode himself.

Disney Hasn’t Given a Release Date, But the March/May Rumors Are Not True

Unfortunately, no information has been shared yet from Disney about when the show will return for Season 2. Fans are guessing it will likely be a year from now, which would be on par with a lot of streaming services who space their seasons about a year apart. Since they’re already filming Season 2, it might be sooner depending on how much CGI and post-production is needed.

If you heard a rumor that Season 2 was starting in March or May, know that this was just a rumor without any real substance to it. It was based on some estimates that more Baby Yoda merchandise won’t be seen until around May, which is true. Many figurines won’t be available until May 2020. Disney did unveil a Baby Yoda plush toy that won’t be available until March 2020, and that started rumors of a new season in March. So those March or May rumors are just connected to Baby Yoda merchandise release dates and have no substance.

More than likely, the new season won’t start until October or November 2020, just in time for the holiday season again. But we will update this story when more details are known.

No new #StarWars movie for another 3 years but in the meantime we’ve got:

2020 – #TheMandalorian Season 2

2021 – Cassian Andor Show

2021 – Obi Wan Kenobi Show pic.twitter.com/suNEdw6F5D — Sam (@samshawmedia) December 24, 2019

We’re getting more live action Star Wars series on Disney Plus after Season 2 of The Mandalorian. One of those is a series about Obi Wan Kenobi.

Fans would love to see more episodes that are longer in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, but more than likely Disney will stick to the eight-episode format with 30- to 45-minute episodes each week.

Cast Spoilers & Details for Season 2

The season finale for #TheMandalorian is this week and man does that hurt my soul. Hopefully not too long of a wait before we get season 2. pic.twitter.com/Rl0lSr3Ss2 — Todd Desgrosseilliers (@toddnosebest) December 23, 2019

From Favreau’s comments, we know that Mando himself is coming back for the second season, which isn’t a big surprise considering that he’s the title character.

Greef Cargo will also be back. Carl Weathers, a director from Season 2, also played Greef Cargo in Season 1. He told SFX that we may learn more about Carga in Season 2. He said: “I think [Greef’s backstory] is more saved for season two. But you get some glimpses at Greef and who he is through the stories in the first season. … it opens it up to stories later on that can reveal much more about this character. Certainly with Greef, you have to really keep your eye on him.”

And Baby Yoda will be back! There was confirmation that Baby Yoda is on the set for Season 2, Newsweek reported. Rian Johnson, director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, visited the set and said he saw Baby Yoda in the corner. “I’m very pro-Baby Yoda,” he said.

Fan Theories for Season 2

Fans are already sharing their theories (and jokes) about Season 2. Here’s one of my favorites:

This poster is missing (and needs) Baby Yoda though.

Some fans think that we’ll see Boba Fett in Season 2 and that perhaps it was Boba who was seen with Fennec Shand’s body at the end of Episode 5. The boots don’t match Moff Gideon’s boots, viewers noticed, so it has to be an unnamed character who will perhaps play a bigger role in Season 2.

I still wanna know if that was in fact #BobaFett at the end of episode 5….must be a setup for season 2…#TheMandalorian — 𝕾𝖊𝖗𝖌𝖎𝖔 𝕯𝖊𝖑𝖌𝖆𝖉𝖔 (@_supersergio) December 26, 2019

Season 2 can’t come quickly enough.