Baby Yoda Tops 2019 “Babies” Google Search Trend, Beating the Royal Baby

We only just met the child on November 12, 2019, but Baby Yoda has already topped the Google trending searches for babies in all of 2019. As always, The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda is pretty much ruling the world, not just in the Star Wars universe but outside of it too. Baby Yoda even beat out some Game of Thrones characters (and D&D) in search trends this year. Read on for more details. This article only has Mandalorian spoilers in terms of Baby Yoda’s existence and photos of the adorable Child.

Baby Yoda Beat Baby Shark, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Baby, & the Royal Baby

Baby Yoda is taking no prisoners and making no apologies. Despite just being revealed at the end of the year, The Child has already beaten out many other babies in Google search trends for 2019.

Here’s a look at Google’s 2019 Babies search lineup, listed as part of its 2019 trends webpage.

Yes, there’s Baby Yoda, trending above everyone else. The little tyke beat out the Royal Baby, who was born in May. The child beat Baby Shark (which was number 2), and beat Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby too. Baby Yoda beat “Cardi B baby” also. Baby Yoda pretty much beat everyone.

Let’s dig in more closely to Baby Yoda’s popularity as compared to the Royal baby and Kim Kardashian’s baby.

Baby Yoda is in blue, the Royal baby is in red, and Kim Kardashian’s baby is in yellow. It’s quite clear that Baby Yoda leaves everyone in the dust.

And why not? The Child has captured hearts all across the Disney Plus platform. Episode 7 might have been the best episode yet in The Mandalorian simply because of all those adorable Baby Yoda moments.

Since I’m still bitter about Game of Thrones‘ final season, I couldn’t help but share how many more searches Baby Yoda got this year over David Benioff or D.B. Weiss. Baby Yoda is in red for this one.

Let’s go ahead and compare 2019 searches for Baby Yoda with Jon Snow, Daenerys, and Drogon. Look at the little cute baby that’s winning:

Of course, no story about Baby Yoda would be complete without lots of Baby Yoda memes and tweets.

First, there’s this safety message in San Antonio, Texas that is perfect.

San Antonio, TX loves Baby Yoda 💚 pic.twitter.com/zfs0YOTQ0v — Cassie Ortiz (@CassieOrtiz_14) December 20, 2019

Y’all this baby Yoda stuff is going too far 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dv3iReiK6g — Lanie🦋 (@laniebaniee) December 20, 2019

Annnd in Houston too:

Give this houstonian a raise #BabyYoda is all about safety awareness 😂 pic.twitter.com/AoHDEiZzNF — S a v y B a b y 🍃 (@pheannin) December 20, 2019

And the Texas Department of Transportation is joining in too.

Precious cargo it is. Text and drive do not. Let’s make sure Baby Yoda makes it to his destination safely this holiday season. #RiseOfSkywalker #StarWars pic.twitter.com/wTSxC4et30 — Texas Department of Transportation (@TxDOT) December 20, 2019

He’s become the focus of pretty much all of Star Wars.

Fridays are for little baby yoda memes. pic.twitter.com/dYfBP9pqPd — Oysters (@ClamsAndCockles) December 20, 2019

Minnesota’s trying to join in, whether or not it makes sense.

When you realize there's STILL 250 days until the Minnesota State Fair.#mnstatefair #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/4SNbJcMesU — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) December 20, 2019

Everyone loves Baby Yoda.

The Child is so tiny and adorable…

It’s not a surprise that Baby Yoda has taken over the Internet and continues to hold onto that title with tiny, strong hands. The Child is the best thing that’s come to Star Wars in a long time. After the finale for The Mandalorian airs on December 27, it’s going to be tough to wait for Season 2. But we’ll have plenty of memes to keep us company in the meantime.