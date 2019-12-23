Rapper DaBaby Is Not in Viral Nude Video, It’s a Porn Star

DaBaby responded to rumors that a naked man in a video circulating on social media with a simple denial. The Charlotte-raised rapper wrote on Twitter, “ion send nudes.”

The video story spread on December 21 as DaBaby became the latest celebrity to be the focus of rumors that explicit photos or videos had been leaked. It appears that DaBaby is telling the truth about not being in the video, as another man has come forward to say the video is actually him.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, has shot to fame this year with hit songs including “Bop” and “Suge.” Twitter reacted wildly to the supposed video, as he was one of the top trends of the weekend. The leak story happened to fall on the North Carolina rapper’s 28th birthday. DaBaby was performing in Dallas on Saturday and is set to celebrate in his hometown at the Power 98 Winter Block Party on December 23.

A Porn Star Revealed the Video Is Actually of Him & He’s Trying to Capitalize on His New Found ‘Fame’

ion send nudes. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) December 22, 2019

DaBaby’s denial appears to have been truthful in his Twitter denial. A male porn star who posts nude photos and videos on OnlyFans revealed on Twitter that it is actually his private parts seen in the video. He posted a link to the original video on Twitter. The voice does appear to belong to DaBaby, but unrelated audio was likely dubbed over the porn star’s video.

The man in the video, who goes by Jack the Rippher on Twitter (warning: explicit) and “1shyof12″ on Instagram, is trying to capitalize off the viral story. He tweeted a link to his OnlyFans account Sunday night and wrote, “The last #dababymeat discount of the day!! 30% OFF!! 30 DAYS!! First 100 NEW subscribers!! 🍆🍆👉🏾”

“Jack” tweeted, “The video was stolen from me, it’s MY d*ck lol 🤦🏾‍♂️ go to my profile and see! I’m just a hustler and know how to maximize opportunities 🤷🏾‍♂️ can’t be mad at that.” He wrote on Twitter, “You best believe I’m gonna milk this sh*t until it’s bone dry lol.”

DaBaby Has Had a Breakout Year, Earning 2 Grammy Nominations & a Spot on the ‘Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ List

DaBaby has been one of the breakout hip-hop stars of 2019, with his fame skyrocketing into the mainstream. He earned two Grammy nominations and a spot on the “Forbes” “30 Under 30” list. He also released his second album, “Kirk,” in September and debuted in the “Billboard” top 25. His single, “Suge,” shot all the way to the top 10. DaBaby topped off his year with an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in December.

While many responded to the DaBaby leak story with jokes, others saw the seriousness of posting someone’s stolen nude photos and videos without consent.

“Soo many women rt’d those leaked nudes. And the sad fact is too many women think consent,boundaries and respect only apply to men dealing with women. When the reality is women need to be checked and face consequences for their predatory behavior disguised as jokes,” model Melanie Ennis tweeted.

Another woman, Shannon, wrote, “Yes this is true. Consent is for everyone. We have to also discuss the sexual politics around why “leaked” nudes of women and men are VERY different. There is a sexual power structure that shames a woman and empowers a man.”

Zalika Ibaorimi tweeted, “By all means unfollow me for calling BS on the defense that not caring about the non-consensual practices of sharing nudes is an actual radical politic for women. I don’t care if you do sex work. I don’t care if you are a Black Feminist. It’s just wack. It’s gross. Grow up.”

A$AP Rocky, Steph Curry & Logan Paul Have All Been at the Center of Nude Photo or Video Stories, With Curry & Paul Denying It Was Actually Them in the Supposed Leaks

DaBaby isn’t the only celebrity to fall victim to a nude photo or video leak story this week. Rapper A$AP Rocky was identified as being in a leaked video posted to Pornhub at the start of the week. He responded with a joke, writing on Twitter, “MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PU**Y .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FU**ED HIM RATE HIM.”

Basketball star Steph Curry, meanwhile, denied that it was him in nude photos that were shared on social media. His agent told The Daily Mail the nude picture was “absolutely not him,” and a Golden State Warriors source told the San Francisco Chronicle, “Of course it’s not him.”

YouTube superstar Logan Paul had to deny he was the man seen in a porn video performing a sex act on another man. The video appears to be a random bit of pornography that someone attached Paul’s name to, leading to a trending story on social media.

The 24-year-old Paul first added social media fuel to the fire by tweeting, “100k retweets and I’ll release the full sex tape.” But he later shot down the rumors it was actually him, saying, “When clickbait turns to d*ck bait.”

