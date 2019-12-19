Did ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Sex Tape Leak Online?

A sex tape featuring a man that appears to be rapper ASAP Rocky was leaked online lated Wednesday evening. The video entitled, “Rock Hard BBC destroys Paig,” was shared on Porn Hub and quickly made its rounds on Twitter.

It’s not been confirmed whether or not the man in the video is ASAP Rocky, who’s real name is Rakim Mayers, and the “Babushka Boi” rapper has not yet commented on the validity of the tape. However, there are a few identifying qualities in the video that are leading viewers to believe that it’s the 31-year-old hip hop artist. The most telling, a tattoo featured across the man’s stomach, which shows part of the letters that reads “ASAP.”

Viewers also identified the small symbol tattoo on the man’s left hand, which is identical to the one on Rocky’s left hand. However, the man could be someone who happens to have similar tattoos as the rapper. As for the woman featured in the sex tape, her identity has not been revealed.

ASAP Rocky Has Spoken Openly About Having a Sex Addiction

In October 2018, Rocky openly described himself as a sex addict, and told Esquire that he had his first orgy at age 13 when he was in 7th grade.

“Yeah, I was at Booker T Washington [High School] in New York City,” Rocky recalled. “My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway. Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes. The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and 10 guys, and we all just took turns.”

Rocky continued to have group sex into adulthood. He said, “Yeah man, lot of orgies. I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited sh** like me. Usually guys are insecure with working, successful women, they can’t handle it when it’s on the other foot, you know? So they get with a guy like me, they know I don’t want to break their hearts or nothing. And why not? Let’s smoke some good weed in the teepee and have a fun time!”

Twitter Had Some Thoughts On The Alleged Sex Tape

While Rocky’s name has been in the news for not music-related reasons recently, he made international headlines earlier this year after he was charged with assault in Stockholm, Sweden, news of a possible sex tape sent Twitter into a tizzy, especially because many people’s reaction to his alleged presence in the video was less than impressed.

Rocky, who in addition to his successful rap career, is a Calvin Klein model, was ripped apart on the social media site. After such a huge news day, in which President Donald Trump was impeached, learning about a sex tape scandal possibly involving Rocky was way too much information to handle for many users online. Others online refused to believe it was him.

