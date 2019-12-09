Eminem & Nick Cannon Beef: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Nick Cannon is fed up. The Actor/Host/Rapper finally fired back at Eminem with a diss track of his own titled “The Invitation“. This latest shot is part of a decade long beef that Cannon reignited on T.I’s “ExpediTIously” Podcast.

The beef between the two rappers started back in 2009 after Eminem dissed Mariah Carey in the song “Bagpipes from Baghdad”.

Cannon also revealed that he tried to extend an olive branch to the Detroit rapper. ““I wrote this long-ass letter pretty much saying, ‘I respect you as an artist, I’m actually a fan,” Cannon recalled. “I think you’re one of the best to ever to do it, but from man to man, you talking out of pocket to my wife. You’ve gotta be held accountable for that so I need to see you face to face.’”

Eminem heard Cannon’s interview and subsequently dissed him on Fat Joe’s new album “Family Ties”. On the song “Lord Above”, Eminem continues to be unapologetic and disrespectful towards Nick and his wife Mariah Carey.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped, that p*ssy got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit / I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

Nick Cannon responded to Eminem’s latest bars in an appearance on Power 107 FM where he poked fun at Eminem’s age, “We should change his name from Eminem to, like, Perocet. What’s the pill that old people take? We gon’ call him Cialis,” Cannon said. “Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem, and pop whatever you wanna pop. Should I respond back to this? It’s not worthy of a response.”

Though Nick Cannon said his diss wasn’t worthy of a response, he responded with a 5-minute long diss track and accompanying music video ft. ft. Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, Prince Eazy, and a phone call snippet from imprisoned Death Row Records music mogul Suge Knight who says “Eminem is a bitch”. The song takes aim at Eminem’s addiction problems and family.

Nick Cannon – "The Invitation" (Eminem Diss) ft. Suge Knight (Official Music Video – WSHH Exclusive)

“Ain’t no comin’ back, that’s a fact, this the invitation/Told Joe to lean back, don’t get hit with this retaliation/I fuck with Crack, but the white boy he fuck with crack (Crack)/Pills and smack, shit, and he ’bout to relapse/Call Kim, somebody get Hailie/And that other kid you raisin’, that ain’t even your baby (Daddy)/Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy.” Cannon raps on the song.

Cannon also alludes to Eminem performing a homosexual act and former beef with Mariah Carey, “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago/You still crying about it bitch, now who really the hoe?”

Eminem hasn’t responded to the latest diss but more than likely will. The Detroit rapper isn’t one to shy away from conflict, especially when it comes to battle rapping.

1. The Beef Started Before Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Were Married

Eminem Exposing Mariah Carey's Voice Mail (At AMT 2005)

Eminem and Mariah were trading barbs way before she married Nick Cannon. The beef between the two artists started in 2003 when Eminem mentioned having sex with Mariah twice on his album The Eminem Show.

“What you trying be? My new wife? / What, you Mariah? Fly through twice.” He raps on the track “Superman”.

He mentions her again on the track “Superman”, “I done came way too far in this game to turn and walk away, and not say what I got to say. What the f-ck you take me for a joke? You smokin crack? Before I do that, I’d beg Mariah to take me back”

Carey was asked about their relationship in a 2004 interview with Larry King. “I hung out with him, I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times. And I don’t consider that dating somebody.”

Mariah responded with a subliminal diss of her own the same year on the track “Clown”, “You should’ve never intimated we were lovers/ When you know very well we never even touched each other.”​ While touring to promote her Charmbracelet album, Mariah’s stage show featured marionette puppets that mocked the rapper.

Eminem would respond during his 2005 “Anger Management Tour” where he played voicemails allegedly from Mariah Carey during his shows. He added one more diss in 2006 on the song “Jimmy Crack Corn” from The Re-Up compilation album, “Your mind’s on us like mine’s on Mariah. And y’all are just like her, you’re all f–king liars.”

Things were mostly quiet from 2007-2009 and the beef was thought to be over until 2009.

2. Eminem and Mariah Traded Diss Tracks in 2009 Which Started the Beef Between the Two Rappers

Bagpipes From Baghdad

Eminem reignited the beef in 2009 with a scorched Earth strategy on the diss track “Bagpipes Over Baghdad”. The rapper ruthlessly insulted Carey and baited her new husband Nick Cannon.

“Nick Cannon, you prick, I wish you luck with the fuckin’ whore/Every minute there’s a sucker born, snuck up on Malachi/Made the motherfucker suck on a shuck of corn,” he raps on the second verse.

The diss track made Nick Cannon furious, who responded in a since-deleted Tumblr post and series of Tweets.

“I don’t know why no one has stood up to your bitch ass yet,” Cannon wrote in the Tumblr post. “But I guess it’s going to take a corny, wack rapping, boy toy from Nickelodeon to set you straight. And trust, I am going to be relentless. Even though I got a lot of other obligations and occupations, you are my new full time job ‘homey’!”

Mariah Carey responded with a diss track of her own titled “Obsessed”. “Why are you so obsessed with me? Lying that you’re sexing me?” She sings on the track. While the song never mentions Eminem by name, the accompanying music video shows a man stalking her that looks exactly like the rapper with his trademark hoodie.

Eminem responded to this perceived slight by being even more disrespectful and antagonizing Nick further on the track “The Warning”

Eminem – The Warning (Mariah Carey Diss)

“I got the same exact tat that’s on Nick’s back/I’m obsessed now, oh gee/Is that supposed to be me in the video with the goatee?” Eminem raps on the song, “”Shut the f-ck up before I put up all the phone calls you made to my house when you were “Wild N’ Out” before Nick, when you was on my d–k and give you something to smile about.”

The track started a Twitter argument between Nick and Eminem which got so brutal that Dr. Dre had to step in to de-escalate the situation. Nick talked about how the track incensed him and put him in a weird position during his recent appearance on the ExpedoiTIously podcast.

“I was ready for whatever. I went looking for him,” he told T.I., “I need to show my wife I’m a man, number one… And then two, he said my name. I said, ‘I know I’m not gonna be able to out-rap you, but I will whoop your ass.’ Those were the exact words at the time. Cooler heads prevailed.”

3. Nick Cannon Challenged Eminem to a Boxing Match in 2010

I'm A Slick Rick (Nick Cannon Disses Eminem 2010)

Nick started out trying to remain positive during the beef between him and Eminem but eventually responded in 2010 with a diss track of his own titled “I’m a Slick Rick”. In the song, he accuses Eminem of lying about his relationship with Mariah and challenges his manhood.

“Yo, I’m a serve this clown now word nick word/I don’t know if I should cause he’s feminine slick/Excuse me, Eminem, why you lying on your dick?/Erectile dysfunction,” he raps on the track.

At around the same time, he challenged Eminem to a boxing match on Facebook. In a since-deleted post, the Wild N’ Out host wrote ” “The time has come! Boys talk the talk, but men walk the walk. Nick has laid down the challenge to meet Eminem in the ring.”

Eminem surprisingly never responded to the diss track or the invitation to fight and the beef simmered for most of the 2010s. The rappers traded disses on Twitter but nothing significant until 2016.

4. Nick Invited Eminem to Appear on His Show Wild N’ Out as a Peace Offering

Everybody knows I would LOVE @Eminem to be on Wildnout! Yall go convince Marshall!!! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) January 7, 2016

After Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey got divorced, Nick extended an olive branch to Em by inviting him on his sketch comedy show Wild N’ Out.

“Everybody know I would LOVE @Eminem to be on Wild N’ Out! Y’all go convince Marshall,” he tweeted. The TV show is known for its freestyle battles which could have provided an interesting showdown between the men.

Unfortunately but also unsurprisingly, Eminem never accepted the invitation.

5. Nick Cannon Claims Eminem Apologized to Him

Nick Cannon Vs. Eminem | ExpediTIously Podcast

During his appearance on the ExpediTIously podcast, Cannon alleges that Eminem apologized to him in private after the diss track. He also said of the beef that he doesn’t “wanna fight anymore.” “He still in my top five, but I feel like anytime somebody says something,” he admitted. “You’ve just gotta be held accountable. If you say something, we gonna have to have this conversation like men. That’s all I wanted.”

