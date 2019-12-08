Rapper Juice WRLD Dead at 21 After Suffering Seizure at Airport

Rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, tragically passed away on Sunday after suffering a seizure at the Chicago Airport, according to TMZ.

Juice caught a flight from Los Angeles to his hometown of Chicago and was walking through the airport when witnesses say he suddenly collapsed. Law enforcement and paramedics responded immediately and when they arrived found the rapper bleeding from the mouth.

The rapper was regained consciousness and was rushed to a local hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead a short time later. The official cause of death is unknown at this time.

Juice WRLD was one of the hottest artists in hip-hop and pioneer in the emerging “Emo Rap” genre. He broke out in 2018 with his hit single “Lucid Dreams” which reached #2 on the Billboard charts and went platinum a staggering 5 times. His first album “Goodbye and Good Riddance” reached #4 on the Billboard charts and went on to sell over 1,000,000 copies.

Juice’s second album, “Death Race for Love” was wildly successful and hit #1 on the Billboard charts, selling 165,000 copies in its first week. The Chicago rapper also released a joint album with superstar rapper Future titled “The WRLD on Drugs” in 2018.

Juice was one of the most featured rappers in 2019, appearing on songs with major artists including Trippie Redd, Young Thug, and Ellie Goulding. He was awarded “Best New Artist” at the Billboard Music Awards 2019.

The rapper foreshadowed his death in the song “Legends” where he raps “What’s the 27 Clu-u-u-ub?/We ain’t making it past 21”.

His last Instagram post on December 2 showed him celebrating his 21st birthday on a yacht in an undisclosed location.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi sent a statement to Heavy.com via email. “This is being classified currently as a death investigation. There are no initial signs of foul play and we are awaiting results from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Juice WRLD Rapped & Talked About His Issues With Drugs & Substance Abuse

Juice Wrld talks about his drug addiction#Juice Wrld 2018-09-10T16:00:33.000Z

Juice WRLD has rapped extensively about his drug use throughout his career. He speaks about taking Percocet, codeine infused cough syrup and several other substances in his music. The 2018 mixtape with Future “WRLD on Drugs” drops several references to taking Percocet or “Percs” as he calls them.

In the song “Empty” off “Death Race for Love” he raps that he “problem solves with Styrofoam” in a reference to sipping “lean”.

In an interview with “No Jumper” he detailed his drug use and his issues with substance abuse and said he was trying to clean himself up. He said he was influenced at a young age by rappers who glorified the lifestyle.

Juice has said in the past that he began drinking lean in sixth grade and using Percocet and Xanax in 2013.

He officially quit lean in July, announcing on Twitter “Ima leave that shit alone 4 good watch me.. I’m done w it,” Juice tweets. “I got work to do, a lot 😕.” He also apologized to his girlfriend Ally for his behavior while on the drug. She seconded his decision on Twitter, quote tweeting him and adding “plz”.

“Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, fuck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t shit fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome,” Juice wrote.

It’s unknown at this time if his drug use played a role in his death.

2. His Third Album Was Nearly Finished

Juice WRLD was on the cusp of releasing his third studio album at the time of his passing. He told XXL in October that his third album was slated to be released on his birthday, December 2. The album was set to feature another collaboration with rapper Young Thug.

His friend and engineer Max Lord described the album to XXL. “We’re focusing a lot more on [Juice Wrld’s] evolution in terms of where like the first album was more dealing with the bad relationship and with heartbreak and with the torment that brought,”

“The second album was really going through finding love again with his girlfriend, Ally, and kind of finding some solace in gaining success and how to handle it. And now, a lot more kind of dealing with the anxieties and the current state of mind that he’s in now where, you know, it’s everything that’s happened over the last year… catching up and dealing with a lot of responsibilities and how he’s able to wrestle with that in his own mind.”

The album was not released on December 2 but was though to be coming out soon.

3. Juice WRLD Was Conscious When he Got to the Hospital

Juice Wrld Dead at 21 After Seizure in Chicago's Midway Airport https://t.co/OKxXR8HfiT — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2019

According to TMZ, witnesses say Juice WRLD was conscious and awake as he was taken to the hospital. The rapper seemed OK but passed away shortly after arriving at the Chicago hospital.

Cook County Medical Examiner spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny told Heavy.com that they have been notified of his death but currently have no updates, “The medical examiner has been notified of the death of Jarad Higgins, 21 year old black male, 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood, Illinois, and the autopsy has not been performed at this time,” the medical examiner’s spokeswoman told Heavy. The Pierce Terrace address is his home address in Illinois, according to online records.”

4. Fellow Rappers and Celebrities Are Mourning The Passing of Juice WRLD

Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious. — *LAMB OVER RICE* (@ActionBronson) December 8, 2019

Although the news was just released, several celebrities have already tweeted out their condolences and tributes to the young rapper.

Rapper Action Bronson commented “Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious.”

Famous gamer and Twitch streamer Ninja also commented on the young rappers passing, tweeting “Waking up to @JuiceWorlddd passing from a seizure… I loved his music and he was my most listened to artist in 2019. Im heartbroken, my love goes out to his family and loved ones. To soon man.”

Juice Wrld all day. R.I.P — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) December 8, 2019

Heart broken @JuiceWorlddd I love you bro 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/B2lp93dR6G — HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) December 8, 2019

Juice is literally every trending topic on twitter right now. Everyone who knew him knew what a great person he was and everyone else just loved his music pic.twitter.com/5MW0VPMUEz — adam22 (@adam22) December 8, 2019

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, … and so young too…

a reminder that life can be over any moment…

be kind to one another. — Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019

Juice WRLD was extremely well connected and respected in the music industry. Rapper Young Thug once said of the young MC “Don’t nobody freestyle better than Juice Wrld,” in a video posted to his Instagram. “Nobody in the world. That’s on God.”

His latest Instagram post, which shows the late rapper celebrating his birthday last week, has been flooded with tributes from his friends.

Fellow up and coming rapper Lil Tecca wrote, “u were just giving me tips on how to battle my anxiety, rest easy juice”. Famous jeweler Ben Baller added “Bro I can’t believe it. I can’t. I just spoke to you. RIP 🙏🏼 and rest easy 😔 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.” Rapper Lil Keed said of Juice, “Damn man I’m sooo sorry here this about U man 💯💯💯💯 this shit is fucked up and I wanna say u will be truly miss young king 👑 damnn bro 🙏🏾😰😥 thug said u was the best freestyler ever”

The outpouring of support from the industry demonstrates just how connected and beloved the late rapper was.

5. He is Survived by His Mother, Older Brother, and Girlfriend Ally Lotti

Juice WRLD is survived by his older brother and mother who still live in Chicago and his girlfriend Ally Lotti.

Juice and Ally have been dating since September 2018. She was on tour with Juice and the pair had just returned from Australia where Juice had a number of shows. The couple is usually seen together and both document their relationship extensively on social media.

Neither Ally nor his family have released statements on the rapper’s passing as of yet.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Social Media Star Brother Nature Beaten Up in Miami