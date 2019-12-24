How to Get Free Rides if You’ve Been Drinking for Christmas 2019: Uber, Lyft & Cabs

Many people like to drink on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they need a way to get home safely. That’s where Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare services come in handy, along with specials for cabs from AAA and other sources. Whether you’re back in your hometown visiting friends and you had a little too much to drink or you just don’t have access to a car because your family is borrowing yours, there are plenty of options for getting a lift for the Christmas holiday. Many transportation companies are offering reduced-price coupon codes to help ease the cost a bit, and AAA and other programs are offering free rides for Christmas. Read on for more details

Free & Discounted Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. Keep in mind that at certain times when more people are using Uber, it’s possible that Uber might surge its prices. However, this is more of a problem during bigger events like the Super Bowl or New Year’s Eve, rather than Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeApp is one option and so is Estimate Fares for Lyft pricing. To avoid surges, try to leave a little before peak traffic times. You can also pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may work for you:

NEWRIDER15: $5 off each of your first 3 trips

NEWRIDER16: $4 off each of your first 4 trips

NEWRIDER18: $3 off each of your first 6 trips

NEWRIDER25: $2.50 off each of your first 10 trips

AAA also offers free rides in numerous states, which are listed later in this article.

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled by Uber at any time.

Lyft Codes & Discounts

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

Get $5 credit for the first three rides if you’re a new rider with LYFTPROMO15

Get $2.50 credit for 10 rides (new riders) with LYFTPROMO25

$4 credit for 4 rides (new riders) with LYFTPROMO16

$3 credit for 6 rides (new riders) with LYFTPROMO18

25% off a Lux ride with LYFTLUX25

Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times, the ride may cost more than it typically does. However, if you schedule your Lyft ride in advance, you may be able to lock in current rates and avoid any surge. (Note: Some locations charge surge prices anyway, and it appears that Uber does not offer this option for avoiding surges.) But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

Free Rides in Denver and Colorado Springs

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for those celebrating Christmas (and Hanukkah and Kwanzaa). Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. This program applies to rides taken on December 22-December 30 (Hanukkah), Dec. 24-Dec. 25 (Christmas), Dec. 26-January 1 (Kwanzaa), and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 (New Year.) The reimbursement is good for a one-way ride up to $35. Simply mail a copy of the receipt and a valid ID to Holiday – Free Cab Ride Program, The Sawaya Law Firm, 1600 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 8021.

Free AAA Rides Across the Country

AAA is offering a Holiday Safe Ride Program that is statewide unless otherwise indicated, AAA reported. The program began December 20 and ends January 2 at 6 a.m. To take advantage of the program in the following states, simply call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246. AAA notes that this is NOT available everywhere and is subject to change.

Florida

Georgia

Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend ONLY)

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

North Dakota

Tennessee

Wisconsin

In the following regions, the program only lasts from Dec. 24 through Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Arizona

Alaska (Anchorage ONLY)

California (northern counties ONLY – Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba)

Montana (Helena – includes East Helena & Montana City, Kalispell/Whitefish, Livingston, Missoula, Billings, Bozeman – includes Belgrade, Hamilton, Polson ONLY)

Nevada

Utah

Local motorists must call 800-222-4357 or 800-AAA-HELP in the following locations. Note that the dates aren’t clear in these next locations, so call ahead to make sure it’s available:

Alabama – (“Tow-for-Life”) up to ten (10) miles for free

Hawaii – up to five (5) miles for free

New Mexico – up to ten (10) miles for free

Texas – up to ten (10) miles for free

In the following locations, the program runs from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.:

Virginia (cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown and Williamsburg ONLY)

In the following location, a Taxi Ride program is offered from Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. to Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. Then it resumes from Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.:

Ohio (ArriveSafe in Montgomery County Residents ONLY – local motorists must dial 937-449-9999)

In the following locations, the program runs from Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. to January 1 at 6 a.m. but it does NOT include Christmas:

California – up to seven (7) miles for free (southern counties ONLY – Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Tulare and Ventura. Local motorists must dial 800-400-4222)

