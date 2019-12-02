Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Town’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its 2019 Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Christmas Town, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, and Beth Broderick. This is guaranteed to be a classic since it kicks off the December movies and it stars Hallmark favorite Candace Cameron Bure. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Christmas Town premieres Sunday, December 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., Dec. 11 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., Dec. 22 at 10 a.m., Dec. 25 at 12:30 a.m., and Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Lauren Gabriel leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. But an unforeseen detour to the charming town of Grandon Falls has her discover unexpected new chapters – of the heart and of family – helping her to embrace, once again, the magic of Christmas.”

‘Christmas Town’ Was Filmed in Canada

Christmas Town was filmed in Canada. Tim Rozon shared a photo during the filming in White Rock, British Columbia for a helicopter scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bxf12A0A2OO/

This photo was tagged in Vancouver.

Candace Cameron Bure also shared a photo when they started filming.

The movie was filmed back in May, according to a post by Bure on Instagram. Production wrapped in mid-to-late May.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

Meet The Cast for ‘Christmas Town’

Candace Cameron Bure stars as Lauren. This is her eighth Hallmark Christmas movie. Last year she starred in A Shoe Addict’s Christmas. Bure is a mother of three, a wife, a New York Times bestselling author, and an actress. She’s best known for playing DJ on Full House and Fuller House. She’s also starred on Make It or Break It, Aurora Teagarden (which she also executive produced), Dancing with the Stars, and many Hallmark movies including Puppy Love, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Let It Snow, Finding Normal, The Heart of Christmas (for which she got an Emmy nomination), Christmas Detour, Christmas Under Wraps, and Journey Back to Christmas. She and her husband Val Bure (a former NFL star) have been happily married since 1996 and have three children: Natasha, Lev, and Maks.

Tim Rozon stars as Travis. His credits include Diggstown (Carson Myers), Wyonna Earp (Doc Holliday), Schitt’s Creek (Mutt Schitt), Lake Placid: Legacy, Saving Hope, Unearthing, 19-2, Being Human (Andrew), Lost Girl (Massimo), A Sister’s Revenge, Heartland, Wild Roses (Briggs/Joseph Finn), Instant Star (Tommy Quincy), and more.

Beth Broderick stars as Betty. In June she starred in Hallmark’s Sister of the Bride. Her many credits include Sharp Objects (Annie B), Romance at Reindeer Lodge, A Very Merry Toy Story, Bosch, Late Bloomer, Lopez, Echoes of War, A Perfect Christmas List, Under the Dome (Rose), Retail Therapy, Leverage, Cold Case, ER, Lost (Diane Janssen), Supernatural, Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Zelda), The 5 Mrs. Buchanans (Delilah), Hearts Afire (Dee Dee/Lee Ann), Glory Days (Sheila), and much more.

Jason Cermak stars as Eric. His credits include Altered Carbon, Christmas at Dollywood, My Wife’s Secret Life, Fallen Hearts, Gates of Paradise, A Midnight Kiss, Dark Matter, Hatchimals, Supergirl, Zoo (Sgt. Mansdale), Psycho: The Wedding Crasher, The Perfect Pickup, Moonlight in Vermont, Delmer & Marta (Chad Hunter), When Calls the Heart (Dr. Burns), Hell on Wheels, The Dark Corner, Ellen’s Shoes, and more.

Fred Keating stars as Loomis. His credits include Supernatural, Unspeakable, Sailing into Love, Christmas in Evergreen, NarcoLeap, Gracepoint (Ned), The Andromeda Strain, Da Vinci’s City Hall, Starship Operators, Da Vinci’s Inquest, Dark Angel, Love and Treason, Jake and the Kid (Repeat Golightly), and much more.

Jesse Filkow stars as Dylan. His credits include The Lottery (Elvis Walker for 8 episodes), Motive (Ben), When Calls the Heart (Jonah Bell), Dead of Summer (Gary), A Christmas to Remember, Christmas in the Air, Noelle, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Anne Marie DeLuise (Gloria)

Caitlin Stryker (Karen)

Lara Gilchrist (Jill)

Rhys Slack (Liam)

Bruce Blain (Conductor)

Kurt Evans (Frank)

Sunita Prasad (Heather)

Karen Holness (Principal)

Zoe Noelle Baker (Young Lauren)

Bronwen Smith (Mrs. Leshnick)

Herbert Duncanson (Nearby Man)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s ‘The Mistletoe Secret’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast