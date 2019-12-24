Is In-N-Out Burger Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

In-N-Out Burger is open on Christmas Eve, but CLOSED on Christmas Day 2019. The fast food chain will be altering its regularly scheduled hours of business, but customers will still be able to come in and enjoy a burger up until Christmas Eve. Read on for a rundown of the complete In-N-Out holiday schedule.

Christmas Day is one of the only major holidays that In-N-Out observes, with the other two being Thanksgiving Day and Easter Sunday. It will resume regular business hours on Thursday, December 26, or the day after Christmas. The list of holidays that In-N-Out remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thanksgiving Day

Easter Sunday

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays, and some locations will open late and/or close early. It’s still a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get a burger or whatever your favorite In-N-Out order may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that many of the In-N-Out franchises are closed, but there were some listing open hours. Thus, you will need to put in your city and see what hours are listed on the website.

Despite being closed on Christmas Day 2019, In-N-Out is offering a gift card option for the holidays. You can either purchase an individual gift card or a bulk of card through their website. For the former, you can choose from “multiple designs or personalize with your own photo and message” and redeem them at any In-N-Out location in the United States.

History of In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder. It was the first drive-thru hamburger stand in Los Angeles, California, and it allowed drivers to place orders via a two-way speaker system. This was a new idea at the time, since most restaurant and burger joints were carhops to take orders and serve food.

In-N-Out remained a relatively small franchise until the 1970s. There were 18 locations by the time Harry Snyder died in 1976, and his sons Rich and Guy took over, with the former serving as company president. In-N-Out experienced a rapid period of growth under Rich Snyder, expanding to 93 locations and cities outside of California.

Upon Rich’s death in 1993, Guy Snyder assumed the presidency and continued the company’s expansion. He took In-N-Out from 93 to 140 locations by 1999, and today, the franchise has over locations worldwide. The current In-N-Out president is Lynsi Snyder, daughter of Guy and the only grandchild of Harry and Esther Snyder.

She assumed presidential duties in 2010, and gained control of 50% of the company in 2012. Lynsi told the Orange County Register that she plans to pass the franchise onto her children.