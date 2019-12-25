Is Chick-fil-A open or closed on Christmas Day 2019? You’re out of luck. No, Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Christmas Day.

That’s in line with the chain’s corporate philosophy. As many people know, it’s never open on Sundays, either, and this is due to religious beliefs.

Heavy contacted Chick-fil-A’s national corporate public relations representative to find out directly from the source whether Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2019. The answer is that they are closed.

How can you check the locations and hours for Chick-fil-A? You can do so here.

Chick-fil-A restaurants often close on holidays, especially religious holidays; for example, the restaurant chain was closed on Easter Sunday 2019. It’s not a given, though, that Chick-fil-A will be closed on every religious holiday. For example, Chick-fil-A was open on Good Friday. However, Christmas is a big deal to Chick-fil-A.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chick-fil-A Says It Closes on Christmas Day to Enjoy Quality Time With Friends & Family

Chick-fil-A has confirmed: “Our restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25) as we enjoy the gift of quality time spent with friends and family — we hope you have the chance to do the same. It is our pleasure to serve you when we reopen on December 26. Remember operating hours vary by restaurant, and you can find your local restaurant’s hours here.”

The company added, “Still craving chicken on Christmas? Order a reheatable Chick-fil-A Catering tray ahead of December 25.”

What about New Year’s Eve and Day? Chick-fil-A revealed, “Good news! If you’re looking to end 2019 with a Nugget Tray or ring in 2020 with Waffle Fries, Chick-fil-A will be open for both. Most Chick-fil-A locations will be open on New Year’s Eve from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while on New Year’s Day, most restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.”

Continued Chick-fil-A: “Remember that hours vary by restaurant location, so be sure to check with your closest Chick-fil-A to see if they are open on New Year’s.”

Chick-fil-A Is Famously Closed on Sundays – All Sundays

Chick-fil-A has a reputation for being closed on days when other chain restaurants might not be. For example, the chain is never open on Sundays. As with Christmas Day, that’s a religious decision. Not being open on Sundays is unusual in the industry. The chain’s website explains the history of that decision; it dates back to the founder, Truett Cathy.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant chain’s website explains. You can watch a video that explains that rationale here.