Is Chick-fil-A Open on Good Friday, April 19, 2019?

Chick-fil-A is open on Good Friday 2019. All locations should be open for normal business hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m) on Friday, April 19. However, various Chick-fil-A locations might have different hours. You can look up your local Chick-fil-A here.

Chick-fil-A is a fast-food chain specializing in all things chicken. It was founded in 1946 and has grown exponentially. There are currently more than 2,200 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the United States.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chick-fil-A Is Known for its Christian Values, Which Has Made People Wonder if the Eatery Is Closed on Good Friday

Chick-fil-A is known for its Christian values. This is because the chain has kept in line with the beliefs and traditions of its founder, S. Truett Cathy, who was a devout Southern Baptist.

“Since he opened his first chicken-sandwich stand in an Atlanta mall in 1967, Cathy openly incorporated Christianity into his business, from putting Bible quotes on the styrofoam sweet-tea cups to closing the entire chain on Sundays,” reports The Atlantic.

Good Friday falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. It’s the day that Christians commemorate the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Some Christians will have a quiet day that consists of prayer, fasting, and penance. Because the day is so holy and sacred, some people expect that Chick-fil-A would be closed in observance. However, the fast-food chain is open.

“Under Cathy’s leadership, Christianity became a fundamental part of the Chick-fil-A brand, shaping business decisions and helping the company differentiate itself from its chicken-cooking competitors, especially in the South,” The Atlantic continues.

Chick-fil-A Is Always Closed on Sundays, Christmas & Thanksgiving

Most Chick-fil-A fans know that the chain is closed every Sunday. The reasoning for this has to do with the aforementioned beliefs of Mr. Cathy.

“Every Chick-fil-A restaurant closes on Sundays, so Team Members are guaranteed at least one weekend day to spend outside of the restaurant. The tradition dates back to Truett Cathy’s original restaurant, The Dwarf Grill, which closed on Sundays because the diner was open 24 hours a day, and he wanted to give his team a day off to rest and to worship if they choose. Chick-fil-A also believes in using that day off to strengthen communities, both close to home and throughout the cities its restaurants serve. In that spirit, sometimes Operators make exceptions when their communities are in need,” reads a blog post by Chicken Wire, in part.

Chick-fil-A is only closed on a handful of holidays. Those include Christmas and Thanksgiving. Easter Sunday is also listed as a holiday, but the chain is always closed on Sundays. If another holiday happens to fall on a Sunday, the eatery will be closed.