Is IHOP Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Merry Christmas! If you’re looking for a great place to eat breakfast or dinner on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, then IHOP is a great option. The restaurants are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year. Read on for more details.

IHOP Is Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

A representative of IHOP’s headquarters told Heavy that IHOP restaurants will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

They added: “On Christmas Day, hours will vary by location but guests can check at IHOP.com for current hours.”

To see the hours in your location or a phone number to call, visit here. You can also see a local menu at this webpage.

As for Christmas specials, you might enjoy IHOP’s Elf on the Shelf menu, which will be available through January 1. This delicious menu includes funnel cakes dusted with powder sugar and topped with strawberries, whipped topping, and elf sprinkles.

IHOP is also offering Jolly Cakes, which are two green pancakes topped with cream cheese icing, whipped topping, and elf sprinkles.

If sweet isn’t really your thing for breakfast (or any time of the day), you might prefer the Holiday Ham & Sausage Omelette. This includes an omelet filled with diced ham, sausage, fire roasted peppers, and onions. The meal comes with hash browns and is topped with Cheddar cheese and White Cheddar cheese sauce. It’s served with three Buttermilk pancakes or any side of your choice.

IHOP is also offering a Merry Marshmallow Hot Chocolate until January 1 that definitely will get you in the holiday mood. It’s a rich hot chocolate flavored with toasted marshmallow syrup for a little something extra. It’s topped with whopped topping and elf sprinkles.

For the younger ones or anyone who has a smaller appetite, there’s a Little Elves Combo that they will love. This includes the choice of one Jolly Cake (those fluffy green pancakes) topped with cream cheese icing, whipped topping and sprinkles. Or they can have a Funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, whipped topping, and sprinkles instead. Whichever they choose, the meal comes with a scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link.

As an added bonus, kids eat free every day from 4-10 p.m. local time. Kids under 12 get a free entree that’s listed on the kids’ menu. This doesn’t include drinks unless specified, and it’s available only for a limited time at participating locations. It’s not valid with any other discounts and is only good for dine-in meals, not carryout. It expires on January 1, 2020.

So yes, you can enjoy holiday-themed food at IHOP if you want to stop by on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The restaurant will be open, providing festivities and fun for the holidays, along with some decadently delicious and sugary treats sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

If you’re planning ahead, IHOP will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

READ NEXT: How to Call Santa Claus on the Phone in 2019