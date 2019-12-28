John Bobbitt Now: Where Is Bobbitt Today in 2019?

John Bobbitt was the subject of one of most lurid tabloid stories of the 1990s: In case you missed it (which would have been tough to do), his then-wife, Lorena, cut off his penis with a kitchen knife.

What happened to John Bobbitt after that point? Where is he now?

Today, online records show, John Wayne Bobbitt is 52 years old and lives in North Las Vegas, Nevada. On Facebook, where he actively posts, John Bobbitt describes himself as single and a former “Carpenter Local #276 at Carpenters local 289.” His recent posts, as of December 2019, focus on football and pro-Trump, anti-impeachment comments.

In 2018, he spoke to ABC’s 20/20 about the infamous incident. “It was a nightmare,” Bobbitt told ABC News. “I cleared my thoughts, applied pressure. I went to wake my friend up to tell him to get me to the hospital.”

That same year, a Vanity Fair profile reported that Bobbitt was living in Las Vegas off a car accident disability settlement and was single. He was said to be a Donald Trump supporter who spends his time searching for the Forrest Fenn treasure. Forrest Fenn, an author and multi-millionaire, created a treasure hunt that led to the deaths of three amateur treasure seekers.

In 2019, The New York Times reported that John, since the penis cutting, “was arrested several times and served jail time for violence against two different women.” John, the article stated, was interviewed for a new documentary in “a lounger in his home in North Las Vegas.”

Over the years, Lorena has recast herself as a domestic violence advocate. John Bobbitt disagrees with that characterization, according to The Times, saying of his ex-wife, “She was never abused, she was always the abuser and she cut off my penis because I was going to leave her.”

Bobbitt Has Lived a Drama-Filled Life in the Years Since the Wounding

The question everyone wants to know: Yes, today, he’s able to use the once mutilated organ. Doctors were able to reattach it. “It’s normal now,” Bobbitt told ABC News in 2018. “I don’t want to mess with it… it’s been through the wringer.”

In the end of it all, Lorena Bobbitt was found not guilty by reason of temporary insanity. She spent some time in a mental institution, but that was it. She lodged allegations against John that he denied, and he was found not guilty at trial of marital sexual assault, ABC News reported. “A jury of nine women and three men found John not guilty of marital sexual assault,” Vanity Fair reported. That was in 1993.

Meanwhile, in 2019, the case was back in the news, featured in an Amazon Prime documentary called Lorena. “This four-part docuseries from Executive Producer Jordan Peele, revisits the events of this American scandal and sheds a new light on one of the most sensationalized tabloid stories of our time,” the Amazon Prime teaser says.

In 2018, according to the Vanity Fair profile story, Lorena had a partner of 20 years named David Bellinger; a daughter named Olivia; and a foundation “dedicated to the prevention of domestic violence.” Her name today is Lorena Gallo.

Bobbitt’s life has had ups and downs. According to Vanity Fair, he starred in a porn movie called John Wayne Bobbitt: Uncut, saying, “A porno seemed like the best way to show my penis worked. Only it wasn’t all-the-way healed yet. I realize now that that was the point.” That was in 1994.

He was convicted of a domestic battery against his then girlfriend, a dancer, and given a short jail term. In 1996, he had penile enhancement surgery, Vanity Fair reported. He was a greeter at a Nevada brothel for a time. Three years later, he was accused of attempted grand larceny involving an alleged clothing theft and given probation; he was found guilty of harassing an ex-girlfriend, Vanity Fair reports, adding that he also joined a circus and appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw.

He married a second and third time and was accused of battering his fitness model third wife.

