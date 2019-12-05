Lisa Burns, Gus Smyrnios’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lisa Burns is causing all kinds of drama on Floribama Shore season three and she’s not even appearing on screen. She is Gus Smyrnios’ girlfriend — or at least, she was when they filmed the season.

In the season three premiere for Floribama Shore, Gus tells Jeremiah Buoni, “I’m here to have a good time with my boys … things are a little bit different now that I’m in a serious relationship. I’ve been dating this girl named Lisa, she’s cute as all get out.”

We have reason to believe that Gus and Lisa will actually break up during season three (or shortly thereafter) and that by the end of 2019, Gus has already moved on to someone new. According to Gus’ co-star (and previous hook-up partner) Nilsa Prowant, Lisa wouldn’t even let Nilsa talk to Gus before the season filming started.

“He actually never responded to me [when I reached out] because his girlfriend at the time blocked me on his social media, would not let him text me back, would not let him return my phone calls or anything. We didn’t get a chance to discuss that,” Nilsa told Hollywood Life. “So, coming into the house, I felt like I was going to have to walk on eggshells because his girlfriend didn’t like me. It’s going to be awkward because… I’m not going anywhere!”

Read on to find out everything we know about Lisa Burns, Gus’s pretty blonde (ex?) girlfriend.

1. She is Originally From Pennsylvania

According to Burns’ Facebook profile, she’s from Philadelphia, PA, though she moved to Florida at some point during her childhood because she attended William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

She didn’t leave her Philly roots behind, though. Lisa is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and she also routinely goes back to Pennsylvania to visit, frequenting a pizzeria called Lorenzo and Son’s Pizza.

2. Lisa is 20 Years Old

Lisa graduated high school in 2017 and celebrated her birthday in June of that year by making a trip home to see her cousins. It was probably her 18th birthday, so that makes her 20 years old as of 2019. She’s four years younger than Gus, who turned 24 last March.

That summer she also went on a graduation trip to Cancun, Mexico with her friends. It seems she loves to travel when she can. She has also posted about trips to St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

3. She Goes to the University of Florida

For college, Lisa started at the University of Florida in the fall of 2017, decorating her dorm room with the finest college decor that Z Gallerie has to offer.

Her mom Linda posted that she is “so proud” of Lisa and Lisa replied that she misses her already. Her dad also gushed about Lisa in a 2009 Facebook post. She sounds like a smart girl.

“This is my beautiful daughter, Lisa … I am so proud of her. Lisa is a straight-A student. She does theater, dancing, singing and cheerleading. Lisa has just been invited to take the SATs at Duke University at 12 years old,” he writes, adding that she is his “biggest blessing.”

4. She’s a Delta Gamma Sailor

At the University of Florida, Lisa pledged and was accepted into the Delta Gamma social sorority. Their motto is “do good” “for hope, for strength, for life” and they offer “to women of all ages a rich heritage based on principles of personal integrity, personal responsibility and intellectual honesty. Its primary purpose is to foster high ideals of friendship, promote educational and cultural interests, create a true sense of social responsibility, and develop the finest qualities of character.”

The sorority’s symbol is the anchor because that is a symbol of hope. Lisa has been active in Delta Gamma’s philanthropic activities, including its support of LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc., the Fall Greek Blood Drive, the annual University of Florida blood drive competition between the University of Florida Gators and the University of Tennessee Volunteers, and the annual University of Florida Dance Marathon, which raises money for UF Health Shands and the Children’s Miracle Network.

She also recently supported a fundraiser for Cure SMA, an organization that supports families with children who have spinal muscular atrophy, a leading genetic cause of infant death.

5. Her Interest Are Super Fun

Based on her Twitter and Facebook feeds, we have ascertained that she loves The Vampire Diaries (specifically Ian Somerhalder, which… who can blame her, right?), puppies, horror movies, the convenience store chain Wawa and that her eyebrow game is fierce.

If you've never been to wawa I am so sorry😍 pic.twitter.com/ZAdLcBOF4M — Lisa Burns (@lisa_burns21) December 22, 2014

Lisa also loves hanging out with her Delta Gamma sisters Alexandra Kcomt and Maya Christianson. Those three gal pals look like they have a ton of fun together. Maya is a University of Florida Warrington College of Business diplomat and Alexandra is originally from Trujillo, Peru.

READ NEXT: Are Gus Smyrnios and His Girlfriend Still Together?