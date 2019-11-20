Are Gus and His Girlfriend Still Together on ‘Floribama Shore’?

Floribama Shore is going strong in its third season, with Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson and more bringing the drama to MTV every week. But this season, viewers have been wondering if house heartthrob Gus Smyrnios and his girlfriend, Lisa Burns, are still together or if he’s single and ready to mingle this season. Read on to find out what we’ve discovered about the two lovebirds.

In the season three premiere for Floribama Shore, Gus tells Jeremiah, “I’m here to have a good time with my boys … things are a little bit different now that I’m in a serious relationship. I’ve been dating this girl named Lisa, she’s cute as all get out.”

However, since the show premiered, no sign of Gus or Lisa can be seen on either of their social media accounts. Does that mean they’ve broken up? It seems likely.

In the season three trailer, it looks as though Gus may be rekindling his relationship with Nilsa, his “friend with benefits” in season two. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Nilsa says she tried to talk to Gus before filming started, but Lisa wouldn’t let him.

“He actually never responded to me because his girlfriend at the time blocked me on his social media, would not let him text me back, would not let him return my phone calls or anything. We didn’t get a chance to discuss that,” says Nilsa. “So, coming into the house, I felt like I was going to have to walk on eggshells because his girlfriend didn’t like me. It’s going to be awkward because…I’m not going anywhere!”

Chances seem high that the Nilsa-Gus-Lisa drama will actually play out over the course of season three. We would not be surprised if Gus and Lisa’s relationship doesn’t make it the whole season, especially because Lisa’s Facebook profile lists her as “single.”

Furthermore, it looks like Gus has already moved on to a new pretty blonde co-ed. Fans were speculating that Gus’ recent Halloween Instagram post was of him and Lisa dressed as an inmate and sexy cop. However, a little digging into the comment section and it turns out that is actually Athena Megaloudis, who looks to be Gus’ new girlfriend.

In an Instagram post from Oct. 12, Athena cuddles up to Gus and writes, “My boo a bama fan now (he has no choice),” with a heart emoji. And Gus’ Floribama Shore co-star Aimee responds, “Thank God you converted him,” so at least one of his cast members knows what he’s up to.

So there you have it. It looks like Gus has moved from Lisa Burns to Athena Megaloudis. Perhaps Athena will be seen on Floribama Shore season four if the show gets renewed by MTV.

