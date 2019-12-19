‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Winner Spoilers & Finale LIVE Results

After an exciting season of show-stopping performances and 13 unexpected unmaskings, The Masked Singer season 2 is coming to an end. The finale, airing on Wednesday, December 18, features final performances from the three remaining contestants. In the end, only one can win the golden trophy, but all three will be unmasked, revealing the celebrities who have been performing underneath the elaborate disguises all season.

In case you missed it, or just want to relive all the excitement, here’s what happened during the season 2 finale of The Masked Singer:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW AND STOP READING NOW IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHO WON SEASON 2 of THE MASKED SINGER OR WHO WAS UNMASKED. This article will be updated live as the episode airs, so keep checking back for news.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season Finale Recap

At the end of the season 2 semifinals, the Leopard and Thingamajig were unmasked, revealing Seal and Victor Oladipo, respectively. With those two contestants eliminated, the three finalists left in the competition to battle it out in the finale were the Flamingo, the Rottweiler, and the Fox.

Ahead of the finale episode, Fox released an official synopsis to tease fans about what to expect: “Relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from the second season. Then, the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy, and one by one their identities will be revealed, including the winner… All will be revealed, and one celebrity will take home the golden trophy and the Season Two title.”

Before the final performances and unmaskings began, The Masked Singer took viewers through a recap of the season’s biggest moments, including top performances and reveals that brought the show and its contestants to the finale.

The Rottweiler’s video package reflected on his journey on the show, but also broke down some of his biggest clues. When host Nick Cannon asked if the sports references to football and boxing meant he was an athlete, the Rottweiler said “being a hungry competitor is actually how I rose to fame.”

In between breaking down the clues of each already-revealed contestant, it was time to take a walk down the Flamingo’s experience on the show with a special video package. The package also highlighted some of the clues she gave throughout the season. They highlighted her “ZooTube” account for beauty and fashion, the fact that she called herself a Hollywood triple threat, and referred to her as a “worldly bird.”

The Fox’s “Road to the Finals” video revealed that, for the celebrity, he knew he needed to be the Fox because it “fits [him] like a glove.” He also said in spite of everything he’s done in the industry, he’s been “slept on as a vocalist.” The Fox’s clues about being a superhero and being friends with the judges were highlighted.

Then, the show offered 3 “tweets” from the contestants with brand new clues. The Fox tweeted “To the dog and birrrd – I’ve already won a famous duel on stage.” He included the hashtag “#scrappyandhungry.”

The Flamingo tweeted “Flam Flam is getting glam glam before I add more gold to my collection.” She included the hashtag “#prettyinpink.”

Lastly, the Rottweiler’s tweeted clue was “This dog’s luck wasn’t great against a cat – but I won’t lose against a bird or a fox.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Details