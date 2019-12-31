Outback & Longhorn Steakhouses Hours Open New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

If a bloomin’ onion, a big juicy steak, and an ice-cold beer sound like your idea of a perfect New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day meal, you’re in luck because both Outback Steakhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse will be open on both days.

In fact, both steakhouses aren’t even closing early or opening late because of the holiday. One rep for each company tells us they are both operating their normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. So belly up to the bar for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

As far specials go, Longhorn is currently offering a surf ‘n turf deal where diners choose from a crab cake filet, a filet and lobster tail, or a sirloin and lobster mac ‘n cheese. There is also a lobster loaded baked potato side and a grilled shrimp and blue crab cheese dip appetizer.

Over at Outback, the four-course Aussie meal for $15.99 is back, which features your choice of soup, your choice of salad, your choice of entree and one side that includes sirloin, grilled chicken, or grilled salmon, and a slice of cheesecake with a topping of choice for dessert.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

