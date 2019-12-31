Is Red Lobster Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Red Lobster is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. The restaurant chain will be altering its regularly scheduled hours of business, but customers will be able to go and enjoy seafood depending on your location. Read on for a rundown of the complete Red Lobster holiday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are among the major holidays that Red Lobster stays open for, with some of the others being Valentine’s Day and Christmas Eve. According to Know Hours, the other holidays that Red Lobster remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to order crab or whatever your favorite Red Lobster dish may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that some of the Red Lobster franchises are closed, but there were many listing open hours. Thus, you will need to put in your city and see what hours are listed on the website.

History of Red Lobster

The first Red Lobster was opened on January 18, 1968 by entrepreneurs Bill Darden and Charley Woodsby. The restaurant was located in Lakeland, Florida, and it was billed as a “Harbor for Seafood Lovers.” In 1970, General Mills acquired Red Lobster as a five-unit company, and rapidly expanded the chain in the 1980s. Darden remained a force in the franchise until his death on March 29, 1994. He was 75.

As of October 2019, Red Lobster has 749 locations around the world. These include locations in the United States, including Puerto Rico, as well as in Brazil, Canada, China, Ecuador, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Guam, Philippines, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

Red Lobster is famous for its cheddar bay biscuits, so they recently created a ugly holiday sweater that is decorated with biscuits, lobsters, shrimp and snowflakes. According to WGN9, the sweater also comes with an insulated pouch that can store cheddar bay biscuits in bulk.

The sweaters went on sale for around $40 in December, but were available only “while supplies last.” They sold out within days, and despite pleas from fans, Red Lobster said that there were no more sweaters available.

READ NEXT: Is Texas Roadhouse Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?