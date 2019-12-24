Can I Call Santa Claus on the Phone? What’s His Number for 2019?

Merry Christmas! It’s that special time of year again when you’ll be wanting to call Santa Claus right before Christmas Eve. If you’d like to call Santa Claus and you’re in the United States, we have all the phone numbers for his North Pole hotline. Or maybe you’d rather get a call from Santa Claus instead. The details on how to let him know your phone number are in the second section of this story.

Santa Claus Has Several Hotline Numbers

This year, there are a couple hotlines you can call to listen to a message from Santa Claus. If one doesn’t work (because you know he’ll be getting thousands of calls today), then just try one of the other options.

One of his most popular hotline numbers is (951) 262-3062. If you call, you’ll likely get a voicemail from Santa since he’s very busy this time of year. “This is Santa Claus and you have reached my personal hotline,” the greeting will begin.

This greeting is sponsored by FreeConferenceCall.com, Southern Living noted. But according to FreeConferenceCall’s website, they have another Santa hotline this year too since the first one has gotten so popular. You can also reach Santa by calling 605-313-4000. If you would prefer to talk to him in Spanish, that number is 605-313-4001.

Here are some of Santa’s hotline phone numbers for other parts of the world outside of the United States, as shared by Free Conference Call. Remember: only call the number in your country. Otherwise, you might get some big charges.

United States: 605-313-4000 or (951) 262-3062

United States (Spanish): 605-313-4001

Australia: +61 (0) 3 8672 0121

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 303 30 76

Denmark: +45 78 77 20 43

Finland: +358 (0) 9 74790031

France: +33 (0) 7 55 50 01 93

Germany: +49 (0) 22 198203402

Ireland: +353 (0) 14 373 290

Norway: +47 21 93 06 29

Sweden: +46 (0) 7 019 400 10

Switzerland: +41 (0) 44 595 93 00

Ukraine: +380 (0) 89 324 0669

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 606 0547

Another option for calling within the United States is using TheSantaHotline.net. This service requires a password, which is shared every day in orange on the webpage. One of the phone numbers that works for this service is 512-904-7499. However, this service also notes that although free, voicemails might be used for marketing or promotion, and recordings can be made public.

The phone number for NORAD while they track Santa on Christmas Eve is 1-877-HI-NORAD.

If you prefer mobile apps, Google Play has a “Personalized Call from Santa” app here. The app has great online reviews for 2019 and is overall ranked 4 stars out of 5.

On iOS, you can try the Message from Santa! app here. This app has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating and also has great reviews for 2019.

How Santa Can Call Your Loved One

If you’d rather have Santa call you or a loved one, try ChristmasDialer.com. All you need to do is enter your phone number and you’ll get a message from Santa or an Elf. Samples of their messages are included so you can choose what type of message you’d like to get (or have a loved one receive.) A sample of the “Be Good” message reads: “I’ve heard you have been trying to be good, but sometimes you get into a little trouble. Just try your hardest to do what is right so I can bring you something very special for Christmas. On Christmas eve I’ll be flying all the way from the North Pole to your living room. My reindeer always get hungry so I hope you’ll remember to put out a carrot or two for them. Remember to be good! Merry Christmas my dear!” Another sample message reads: “I am holding a long list with all the names of the girls and boys who would like presents for Christmas. And I see your name right here! My Chief Elf tells me you have been very good to your family this year. I’m so proud of you and I am telling my Elves to make a very special gift for you. Be kind to everyone and remember to always help others. Merry Christmas!”

Calls are free, but you can also choose the Premium Call option to schedule a call at a specific time or to have more than one call sent to the same number.