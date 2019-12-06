When Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 5 Air? [Release Date & Time]

The best way to start December is with a new episode of The Mandalorian. But just how long do you have to wait until the new episode is posted and you get to see “The Child” again? This new installment to the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus may be the best thing to come to Star Wars in years. But when can you watch the newest episode? This article will have spoilers for Episodes 1 through 4.

Episode 5 Will Release Between 3:05-3:30 AM Eastern on Friday, December 6

Episode 5 of The Mandalorian is expected to release between 3:05 a.m. Eastern and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, December 6, if Disney follows the same schedule it’s used for the previous episodes. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific on November 29.

Last week, on November 29, Episode 4 released at 3:24 a.m. Eastern.

Disney Plus releases its new episodes around the same time Netflix does (just after 3 a.m. Eastern), but the exact time varies a bit from week to week, which is why we’re including a time window rather than a specific time. The release time tends to vary a little from week to week. There’s always a chance it will release later than 3:30 a.m. Eastern, but so far this has been the release window that Disney has followed.

Some viewers said that for Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though web users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern. Others said the show appeared on their phone but not on their computer. Then the same thing happened for Episode 3. Last week, Heavy did not see Episode 3 on the app or on the website as of 3:14 a.m. Eastern. But by 3:20 a.m. Eastern, the episode seemed to finally be available everywhere. So it seems to take a while for the episode to propagate through all the apps once it’s posted. If the episode doesn’t show up for you right away, you can always try a different app or device. Or you might just need to wait a little longer.

In conclusion, if you log into Disney+ and don’t see the new episode right at 3:05 a.m. Eastern, it should be there within about 30 minutes if Disney follows the same schedule it has used before. As mentioned before, there is a chance that Disney might release it later, but this is the schedule that Disney has consistently used for the last four episodes.

‘The Mandalorian’ Schedule

You can only watch The Mandalorian on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

There will be eight episodes in Season 1. Here’s the schedule:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Wednesday, December 18 (Disney confirmed with Heavy that the episode is releasing two days early for this week only.)

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

The season finale will air between Christmas and New Year’s on December 27, while the penultimate episode will air two days early.

Up until this series, Yoda’s species hasn’t been discussed much. We don’t even know his species’ name, which is why everyone calls the new character Baby Yoda. The baby is actually 50 years old and fans aren’t even sure who its parents are. But they’re already in love with the baby and can’t wait to see what happens next.

Over the past few weeks, we have learned a lot more about the Mandalorian’s background and culture. We learned about The Purge and that a droid found Mando as a young child during the Purge, but it’s unclear what happened after that. In the present day, when Mando decided not to side with the Empire (who destroyed the Mandalorians’ old home), the rest of the tribe sided with him and showed up to help him escape the planet with Baby Yoda. It was a phenomenal scene that fans are going to be talking about for weeks to come.

Then last week, we saw the Mandalorian team up with another bounty hunter to defend a small village. Baby Yoda loved playing with the children of the town, and Mando had grown fond of a woman there. We learned that he does take off his helmet to eat when he’s alone, but he never takes it off in front of another person. Mando wanted to leave Baby Yoda in the village so he could have a semblance of a normal childhood, but a tracker found him, so they had to take off again.