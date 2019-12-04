The Masked Singer Contestants Left & Who Is Performing Tonight 12/4/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 is coming to an end, which means fans of the show are close to knowing the identities of all of the season’s celebrity performers. The finale airs on Wednesday, December 18, which means there are only 4 episodes of performances, clue packages, guesses, and unmaskings left before the season is over and fans are left waiting for the new season to begin next year.

With 4 episodes left in the season, fans can expect 1 contestant to be eliminated during episode 9, 1 to be eliminated in episode 10, and 2 to be unmasked in episode 11’s double-elimination. The final 3 competitors will perform during the finale (episode 12); all 3 will be unmasked by the end of the episode, including the season 2 victor.

Here’s what you need to know about episode 9’s performers, and the contestants still in the season 2 competition:

4 Contestants Will Be Performing During Episode 9

Fox’s official synopsis for the December 4 episode, entitled “Clash of the Masks,” reads “Four more of the remaining celebrities take on their next round of dazzling performances. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempt to guess the identities of fully costumed Hollywood stars as they battle in TV’s biggest singing competition. Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People. Will one of your favorites be revealed? One will be unmasked in the all-new “Clash of the Masks” episode of THE MASKED SINGER.”

The 4 contestants scheduled to perform during the episodes are the Fox, the Thingamajig, the Butterfly, and the Flamingo. By the end of the episode, the competitor with the least number of votes will be eliminated, and the celebrity disguised by their character will have to take off their mask and reveal themselves for the judges, audience members, and viewers watching the pre-taped season at home.

Next week, with only 6 contestants remaining, will be the first time all of the contestants still in the competition will perform in the same episode.

There Are 7 Costumed Cast Members Left in the Competition

The 7 contestants still in the season 2 competition are the Flamingo, the Thingamajig, the Fox, the Tree, the Leopard, and the Rottweiler. All 7 contestants are strong performers with impressive singing voices, so it’s hard to predict who will be eliminated next, and the golden trophy awarded to the winner at the end of the season really could be awarded to any of the final 7 cast members.

The season began with 16 unidentified celebrity cast members; over the course of the show, those stars have been eliminated week by week and 9 have been unmasked so far: Johnny Weir was the Egg, Ninja was the Ice Cream, Dr. Drew Pinsky was the Eagle, Paul Shaffer was the Skeleton, Sherri Shepherd was the Penguin, Raven-Symone was the Black Widow, Kelly Osbourne was the Ladybug, and Patti LaBelle was the Flower.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.