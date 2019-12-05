‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasked Live Recap & Spoilers 12/4/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 9 airs on Wednesday, December 4 on FOX. The episode features performances from 4 of the remaining 7 contestants: the Fox, the Thingamajig, the Butterfly, and the Flamingo.

At the end of the episode, the masked celebrity with the lowest number of votes will have to reveal their identity before being eliminated from the competition. But who will be eliminated at the end of the episode, and which celebrity will be revealed underneath the mask?

SPOILER WARNING: We will provide a live recap and spoilers once the episode goes live. Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on The Masked Singer season 2 and do not want to know what happens during episode 9.

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 9 Preview

Things heat up between Thingamajig and judge Nicole Scherzinger during tonight’s episode. All season long, Thingamajig and Scherzinger have been flirtatious, but the former takes it to the next level when he incorporates a photo of Scherzinger into his dance routine. The promo for tonight’s episode shows Thingamajig executing a colorful routine with two female backup dancers. He then asks Scherzinger what her idea of a perfect date is, so that he can “start planning ahead.” Tonight will also see the return of guest judge Joel McHale. The comedian appeared as a guest during season one, and he will keep things light as he attempts to vet out the identity of the remaining characters. So far, there have been eight character who have been unmasked this season, and some of them have been genuine shocks. The celebrities under the respective masks include:

Professional skater Johnny Weir (The Egg)

Professional gamer Ninja (The Ice Cream)

Professional boxer Laila Ali (The Panda)

Celebrity doctor Dr. Drew Pinsky (The Eagle)

Bandleader Paul Schaffer (The Skeleton)

Comedian Sherri Shepard (The Penguin)

Actor Raven-Symoné (The Black Widow)

TV personality Kelly Osbourne (The Ladybug)

Singer Patti LaBelle (The Flower)

Ken Jeong recently talked to Us Weekly about the filming process, and how the judges manage to avoid discovering the true identities of the characters. “They try to keep us very separate. Separate hallway, separate building. They’re in trailers, we’re in dressing rooms,” he revealed. “But, at the same time, if I see someone in a mask in one of those, I always move and leave because I really try to keep it pure. … I just don’t want to have any idea.”

“There have been times, like people were walking down a hallway and I’ll panic and I’ll leave,” he admitted. “It’s like a horror movie all of a sudden.” Jeong also said that he and fellow judge Robin Thicke has grown close over the course of the course of the show’s two seasons. “He’s one of my best friends. This season, man, our relationship takes off,” he said. “We’re on a whole next level, and we just roast each other.”