How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Finale Online Without Cable

The season 2 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c on FOX. By the end of the two-hour episode, all three finalists will be unmasked and one winner will be awarded the golden trophy.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Finale Preview

Preview: This Is The Night We've All Been Waiting For | Season 2 Ep. 12 | THE MASKED SINGERDon't miss the two-hour, epic season finale of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason2 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Two boasts 16 celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The Flamingo, The Leopard and The Egg. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Preview: This Is The Night We've All Been Waiting For | Season 2 Ep. 12 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2019-12-17T01:39:47.000Z

Fox’s official synopsis for the episode 12 finale, entitled “Road to the Finals; Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off,” reads “Relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from the second season. Then, the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy, and one by one their identities will be revealed, including the winner.” The episode airs from 8pm until 10pm, and you should expect that the first hour will be a season recap before the new finale episode actually begins at 9pm.

The final three masked contestants are the Flamingo, the Fox, and the Rottweiler. All three finalists are extremely strong singers and excellent performers, so it’s really anyone’s season to win. While we may not know who will win the golden trophy in the end, what we do know is that, by the end of the episode, we will know the identities of all three celebrity finalists, performing under the guises of their masks.

In the episodes leading up to the final 12th episode, 13 celebrities were revealed as eliminated competitors. Johnny Weir was the Egg, Ninja was the Ice Cream, Laila Ali was the Panda, Dr. Drew Pinsky was the Eagle, Paul Shaffer was the Skeleton, Sherri Shepherd was the Penguin, Raven-Symone was the Black Widow, Kelly Osbourne was the Ladybug, Patti LaBelle was the Flower, Ana Gasteyer was the Tree, Michelle Williams was the Butterfly, Seal was the Leopard, and Victor Oladipo was the Thingamajig.

The season 2 finale will feature final clue packages and performances from the final three contestants and guesses from the panel of celebrity judges, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke, as well as the show’s host Nick Cannon.

While December 18 marks the end of The Masked Singer season 2, fans of the show don’t have long to wait until season 3 begins in 2020. The season 3 premiere date is Sunday, February 2, immediately after the Super Bowl. After that premiere episode airs, the show will air the rest of its season’s episodes in The Masked Singer‘s normal Wednesday night primetime programming slot. So far, only the Banana has been revealed as a masked season 3 competitor.

Tune in to the season 2 finale of The Masked Singer, airing Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c on FOX.