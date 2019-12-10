The Voice continues with results night on NBC. Out of the top 8 contestants who remain, the three with the most votes will advance, the two with the lowest will be eliminated, and the remaining three will compete for the Instant Save Vote. This will be the final Instant Save for season 17.

At the end of tonight’s live episode, the saved artist who makes it through as a finalist will be revealed and they will move forward to next week. To vote for one of the remaining contestants in jeopardy on the show tonight, read on for the details on how to vote for them in real-time with the Instant Save.

“The Voice” Instant Save Voting

Twitter Save: America will have the opportunity to save their favorite singers by tweeting out #VoiceSave with the artist’s name on Twitter for the Instant Save.

Viewers can use Twitter Voting to save artists from elimination in real-time and, according to NBC, during the applicable Results Episode, only those in danger of elimination will be eligible for the Instant Save (the “Save Eligible Artists”). Votes for the Instant Save must be cast from a public Twitter account during the Instant Save Window of the live results episode and the Instant Save Window will be announced on-air during the episode as well. The window will last for an estimated five minutes from the time that the start of Instant Save voting is announced.

To vote for an Instant Save, post or retweet a public Twitter message containing the designated artist hashtag of the Save Eligible Artists that you want to save during the window. Retweets are accepted as votes and Twitter Voting is limited to one vote per Twitter ID per Save Eligible Artist.

“The Voice” Voting App Save: Viewers can also instantly SAVE your favorite singers with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the official Voice app. The limit for this voting method is 10 votes per artist and per email address. App voting for the show is available in every state in the U.S. for people over the age of 13. If you want to vote for the season 17 Voice contestants by using the official Voice app, you can find the app and download it via (App Store or Google Play) and at NBC.com/VoiceVote. Then, open up the app and hit the VOTE button to sign up for a free NBC profile. You will need to provide either your email address, Facebook login or Google account info, according to NBC.

An NBC Profile is required for all users to be able to vote. When the Overnight Voting Window is open, click on the artist(s) of your choice to assign votes to the artist or artists you want to vote for. Submit your vote assignments by clicking on the “Submit Votes” button. Then, you may assign, save and change your votes at any time before the end of the applicable Overnight Voting Window. Once the Overnight Voting Window closes, your vote assignments will be submitted and counted.

The Latest on “The Voice” 2019

The top 8 contestants who are vying for a spot in the finale include:

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

Katie Kadan (Team Legend)

Ricky Duran (Team Blake)

Rose Short (Team Gwen)

Hello Sunday (Team Kelly)

Kat Hammock (Team Blake)

Will Breman (Team Legend)

Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend)

Last week saw three other contestants (Shane Q, Joana Martinez, Marybeth Byrd) battle it out for the Instant Save slot. Shane performed “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack, and while he come through and did well in past Instant Save competitions, he failed to serve up a strong enough performance to keep him in the competition.

Martinez followed Shane with a cover of “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye, but she too struggled. Her vocals were pitchier than they had been in past competitions, and it seemed as though the possibility of getting eliminated affected her nerves. She regrouped towards the end of the performance, but the damage had already been done.

Byrd was the final Instant Save performer, and she performed a cover of “You Are the Reason” by Calum Scott. It was a song that was well-liked on the show, and the judges responded to the performance with enthusiasm. Byrd was voted on through to the top 8 contestants, while Shane Q and Martinez were eliminated.

In addition to voting results, tonight’s episode will see the return of The Voice season 14 winner Kaleb Lee, according to NBC. He will perform the song “I Dream In Southern” with coach Kelly Clarkson, whom he has developed a friendship with over the years.

“Kelly and her husband Brandon [Blackstock] have really taken me in, and just helped me in so many ways,” Lee told Pop Culture. “She sent me a song shortly after the show, a song called ‘I Dream in Southern.’ And it was an incredible song. We went through the process of trying to figure out if there was going to be another record or not, and finally it did make it obviously.”

The Voice live episodes aire on NBC, on Monday and Tuesday nights.