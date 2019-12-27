‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Release Date Updates, Spoilers & More

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher was phenomenal. But how long do you have to wait until you can see Season 2? Here’s what we know so far about Season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix. This post has minor spoilers in terms of possible actors and others associated with Season 2, along with where it might be filmed.

Netflix France Said Season 2 Is Returning in 2021

Netflix has already renewed the series for a second season, which is a big commitment for the streaming giant. But it’s a worthwhile commitment since the series is already so popular.

According to Netflix France’s Twitter account, the show is returning in 2021.

En 2021. Tu pensais nous troller… — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) December 14, 2019

Here’s the translation:

As for filming, that could start as early as the spring, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Collider. Production Weekly gave a clearer time frame, with a listing that says filming will begin February 17, 2020 in Budapest and London. The Pinewood Studio in London was also mentioned. Filming may wrap in August but that part is not confirmed.

Hissrich has said that she has plans all the way through Season 7, GamesRadar reported. She said: “There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in Season 1, actually start to come into fruition in Season 2.”

Filming Locations & Other Changes for Season 2

According to Redanian Intelligence, one of the top sources for rumors about The Witcher and behind-the-scenes details, the show might not return to Hungary for Season 2. Back in October, a source told Redanian there was a chance the show might not return to Hungary. Redanian noted to “take this with a pinch of salt” since it hadn’t been confirmed yet. Season 1 was mostly filmed around Budapest.

In July, Netflix made a deal with Shepperton Studios in the United Kingdom to create a dedicated production hub there that includes 14 sound stages. Redanian muses that maybe this will involve The Witcher in some way, although that’s not yet known.

Another change is that Adam Horton is listed as a stunt coordinator for Season 2. His credits include Fast & Furious 9, Holmes & Watson, The Outpost, The Foreigner, Ready Player One, Jason Bourne, Ramez Plays with Fire, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hercules, Serena, Merlin, The Dark Night Rises, America; The Story of Us, and more.

Mark Larkin was added as art director for the second season He’s listed for episode 1.) His work includes Perry Mason, LA’s Finest, Selfie, Super Fun Night, Go On, Lie to Me, Peep Show, and more.

Redanian Intelligence also reported in December that Doctor Who‘s costume designer Lucinda Wright has been added to Season 2, and Tim Aslam is no longer attached to the series.

A Minor Character in Season 1 Is Returning for Season 2

Hissrich dropped a hint about Season 2 in an interview with TheWitcher.TV. She said: “There are characters that we met in season one that we hired an actor for one episode in one season, I’m not going to tell you these characters are by the way, and we loved him so much. It’s like, well, ‘How can we bring him back and make him a bigger part of season two?'”

Fans are guessing on who she’s bringing back. Top guesses include Adam Levy as Mousesack, or Filavandrel, or Istredd.

We now know, according to Redanian Intelligence, that Istredd (Royce Pierreson) is returning for Season 2.

He made the announcement on Instagram.

Some book readers hope this means that Season 2 will cover “Shard of Ice.”

Fans Want Mark Hamill in the Series & He’s Open to the Idea

Meanwhile, fans are clamoring for Mark Hamill to play Vesemir, a character expected in Season 2. Vesemir is a mentor — another witcher who trained Geralt in the past. Hissrich described the character on Twitter. She wrote: “Vesemir is Fatherly. Wise. Sprightly (despite the fact that he’s…) Ancient. Historian-and-keeper-of-secrets-and-tales-and-trials-of-the-disappearing-caste-of-witchers-who-must-face-the-fact-that-the-world-is-changing-outside-Kaer-Morhen’s-walls-and-how-will-they-change-too?”

Historian-and-keeper-of-secrets-and-tales-and-trials-of-the-disappearing-caste-of-witchers-who-must-face-the-fact-that-the-world-is-changing-outside-Kaer-Morhen's-walls-and-how-will-they-change-too? — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) March 6, 2018

Hamill has said on Twitter that he’s open to the idea of playing Vesemir.

Hamill responded on Twitter: "I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me."

Back in March 2018, Hamill wrote: “I have no idea what this is or what it’s about but agree it could/should be played by me.”

More recently, he mentioned again that he was open to the idea. He tweeted on December 24: “I still have no idea what this is or what it’s about, but I DO know they haven’t ever asked me to play Vesemir… yet. #CallMyAgent”

More recently, he mentioned again that he was open to the idea. He tweeted on December 24: "I still have no idea what this is or what it's about, but I DO know they haven't ever asked me to play Vesemir… yet. #CallMyAgent"

Netflix would be smart to not pass up this opportunity.