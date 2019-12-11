Why Fans Think Brenda Lee Is the Tree on ‘The Masked Singer’

Tree has been one of the most elusive contestants during The Masked Singer season 2. She has blown audiences and judges away with her poise and vocal talent, but a string of great performances have done little to shed light on her true identity. Who could she be?

A notable theory that fans have put forth is that the Tree is pop singer Brenda Lee. There are several clues that line up with Lee’s career, as well as some vocal similarities. Read on below for the reasons as to why Lee could be the Tree.

Tree Loves to Cook & Prepare ‘Delicious Treats’

Tree has made several allusions to cooking. There have been shots of baking utensils in her clue videos, and she has said she wants to “dish out” her talent and is “more than an expert in delicious treats.” Lee has been similarly vocal about her love for food, and even released a cookbook in 1997 titled Brenda’s Cookbook: Hits from the Kitchen, My Favorite Family Recipes.

Lee Is Famous for Singing In a Variety of Different Genres

Lee has dominated a variety of different genres throughout her career. She is a member of the Rock and Roll, Country Music and Rockabilly Halls of Fame, and is a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Lee has also released jazz recordings, which align with the Tree’s clue that she plans to “jazz up” the competition.

Furthermore, Lee said she once turned down a $30 radio gig so she could attend a show in Augusta, and it was actually in Augusta that she got big career break. The number “30” is an important once for the Tree, as it appears on a locker during one of the clue videos.

Tree Likens Herself to an ‘Old School Entertainer’

Tree says that she is like “the old-school entertainers that could do it all,” and Lee fits the bill more than most. In addition to her legendary music career, Lee has worked on television and radio. She acted in the films The Two Little Bears (1961) and Smokey and the Bandit II (1980), and is also a published author.

Lee’s Most Famous Song Is Holiday-Themed

Perhaps the most prominent link between Lee and the Tree is that their most notable output has been during the holiday season. Tree said that she feels like people only know her for one thing at one time of the year, and this is also true of Lee, whose 1958 single “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is her most popular recording.

Lee talked about the recording with the Tennessean. “It’s extended my career. You get to a certain age in this industry and you’re not as hot as you once were,” she explained. “It’s meant to be that way…that’s why there are numbers under one. We can’t always be No. 1. I think when you have that mindset, you’re just thankful that you’re a part of something you love to do.”

Lee tops the list of celebrities who have been linked to the Tree. Others include chef Rachel Ray, actress Beverly D’Angelo and former Saturday Night Live cast member Ana Gasteyer.

Tune in to watch The Masked Singer on Fox, on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.