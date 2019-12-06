Tyran Moore’s Father Is Barry Riddick, Not Treach

Tyran Moore is the son of Sandra “Pepa” Denton. The family members have appeared on several episodes of Growing Up Hip Hop, but there is tension between them that stems from Tyran’s childhood. Learn more about Tyran’s relationship with his mom and the identity of his biological father.

Tyran’s biological father is Barry Riddick, who is also known as Tyran “Tah-Tah” Moore. Pepa dated Riddick while she was still a member of the rap duo Salt-N-Pepa, and she gave birth to Tyran in 1990. Pepa and Riddick split up soon after, and the former went on to marry Naughty by Nature rapper Anthony “Treach” Criss in 1999.

Tyran's Father Is Barry Riddick AKA Tyran 'Tah Tah' Moore

It’s often assumed that Treach is Tyran’s biological father, given that he is the father of Tyran’s half-sister Egypt Criss, but that is not the case. That said, Tyran does look up to Treach as a father figure, and refers to him as “Pop” or “Dad” when he appears on Growing Up Hip Hop. Treach returns the affection, often calling Tyran “Prince.”

Riddick is best known for his run-ins with the law. Earn the Necklace reports that he was a member of the Supreme Team, a street gang from South Jamaica, Queens. He has ties to Irv Gotti and Murder Inc, the record label that made Ja Rule famous, and 50 Cent once accused him of trying to shoot and kill him.

Riddick Was Questioned In the 2002 Shooting of Jam Master Jay

Riddick has been arrested in relation to murders and has been convicted on drug offenses. He was a suspect in the murder of Jam Master Jay in 2002, when his fingerprints turned up on a car in the area. He claimed that he had been at a club, and that his fingerprints had nothing to do with the shooting. The murder is still unsolved.

Riddick was also engaged in a standoff with the police in 2003, when he took a woman, the woman’s child and his adult nephew hostage in Brooklyn. Police were able to talk Riddick down and escort him to jail without harming anyone in the process. Tyran was 13 years old at the time.

Tyran Refers to Naughty by Nature Rapper Treach as ‘Pops’ or ‘Dad’

Tyran has had a complicated relationship with both of his parents. He visited his mother during a 2018 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, in the hopes that they could start anew. Tyran traveled from New Jersey to Atlanta to spend time with Pepa, but he was left disappointed when the rapper left to go on a date the night he arrived. Tyran didn’t get a chance to spend time with his mother at his welcoming party either, because she was preoccupied with her feud with Briana Latrise.

Tyran has a modest Instagram following compared to his mother and his half-sister. When he isn’t posting bible verses or inspirational quotes, he’s posting videos of himself performing Wing Chun, which is an evolved version of Chinese martial arts and boxing.