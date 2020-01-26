Billie Eilish Will Perform at the 2020 Grammys

New artist Billie Eilish will be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Eilish joins other nominees in performing at the awards. Camila Cabello, The Jonas Brothers, and Lil Nas X will all perform.

Demi Lovato will be performing her new song “Anyone” live at the awards. This will be the first time she has performed the song live. She recorded the vocals for the song four days before her overdose last year; she recently celebrated her sixth month sober.

What Awards Is Billie Eilish Nominated For?

.@BillieEilish has set a new record in #GRAMMYs history becoming the youngest person ever (at 17 years old) to be nominated in all four top general field categories in the same year. Tune in for more #GRAMMYInsights on https://t.co/lOe70CpIJL January 26th. pic.twitter.com/ioklyxDpuE — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 24, 2020

Eilish has been nominated for multiple awards this year. She has been nominated for Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Other nominees in this category include Bon Iver for “I, I,” Lana Del Rey for “Norman- Rockwell!”, Ariana Grande for “thank u, next,” H.ER. for “I used to Know Her,” Lil Nas X for “7”, Lizzo for “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe), and Vampire Weekend for “Father of the Bride.”

She has also been nominated for Record of the Year For “Bad Guy.” She will be up against Bon Iver, Ariana Grande, H.E.R, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Post Malone and Swae Lee.

The young singer-songwriter has also been nominated for Song of the Year. She and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, are both on the ballot for “Bad Guy.” In this category, the songs nominated are “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga, “Bring My Flowers Now” by Tanya Tucker, “Hard Place” by H.E.R., “Lover” by Taylor Swift, “Norman F– Rockwell!” by Lana Del Ray, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo. This award is nominated to the songwriters credited for a song, not the artist themselves unless they have been listed as a writer.

Eilish is nominated for Pop Solo Performance, joining Grammys alum like Beyoncé for “Spirit” and Ariana Grande for “7 Rings”. Also in this category are Lizzo for “Truth Hurts” and Taylor Swift for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Her fifth nomination is for Pop Vocal Album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Her competitors in this category are “The Lion King: The Gift” by Beyoncé, “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande, “No. 6 Collaborations Project” by Ed Sheeran, and “Lover” by Taylor Swift.

For the sixth and final nomination, Billie Eilish has been nominated for Best New Artist. Other nominees for this category include Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola.

What Are The Predictions?

So far, Eilish has a good chance of taking home at least a few of the awards for which she was nominated. For Pop Performance of the Year, it’s really a toss-up between Eilish and Grande.

She may take home Best New Artist, but it could also easily go to Lizzo, who was really a breakout artist despite her first album actually releasing in 2017.

Tune in to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to see Eilish’s live performance.

