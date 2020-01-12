Who Is Hosting the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Tonight?

Taye Diggs is hosting the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. The actor and singer will be heading up the prestigious award show for the second consecutive year. “I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting,” he told the CCA. “Especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today.”

Diggs’ previous stint as host was a ratings success, so it makes sense that the Critics’ Choice Awards would want to bring him back. The Wrap reported that the 2019 show earned 1.510 million viewers and scored big with the 18-49 demographic. It also rose 18 percent in total viewers over the 2018 show.

In addition to being a repeat host, Diggs is a former Critics’ Choice Awards nominee. He was nominated for Best Song (“Season of Love”) and Best Acting Ensemble alongside the rest of the Rent cast in 2006, and IMDb confirmed that he won Best Acting Ensemble with the rest of the Chicago cast in 2003.

Diggs recently appeared on KTLA 5, where he talked about his hosting return and the 2019 films he enjoyed the most. “This season, I have no idea [what will win], I know that I was crazy impressed with Marriage Story,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of [Leonardo] DiCaprio, I’m always impressed, but he managed to impress me even more with his work in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.”

Diggs noted that Eddie Murphy will receive the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, and cited the comedian as an influence on his own career. “As you can imagine, [I’ve been a fan] of Mr. Murphy’s from when he first started,” he said. “I loved Dolemite [Is My Name] and I don’t know if people are calling this a comeback or whatever, but I’m just really, really happy for him and I’m really proud to be part of that historical moment.”

CW Executive Vice President Gaye Hirsch issued a statement regarding the 25th anniversary of the Critics Choice Awards, and praised the decision to bring Diggs back as the host. “We are thrilled to have the phenomenally talented Taye Diggs returning as our host, as the CCA continues to be one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood,” Hirsh added. “Our partnership with both the BFCA and BTJA gives us the opportunity to share the star-studded celebration with our viewers.”

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards will air Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on The CW.

