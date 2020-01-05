Golden Globes 2020 Winner Predictions

The 2020 Golden Globes are here, and with it a slew of incredible films to choose from. This year’s nominees range from gangster sagas and domestic dramas to WWI epics and superhero origin stories.

A similar diversity can be found in the individual acting and film-making categories. But who will win? Which actors will upset and which will get one step closer to an Academy Award?

Here’s a brief rundown of the major categories, followed by our prediction on who’s going to take home the globe:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman

1917

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Predicted Winner: The Irishman. Netflix has the most horses in the race, which means that they will more than likely take home the globe. The Two Popes and Marriage Story have been critical darlings, but they lack the universal appeal and prestige that accompanies Martin Scorsese’s latest (and possibly last) gangster film.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Predicted Winner: Joaquin Phoenix. A rare category where nearly every performer listed deserves to win. Banderas was supremely soulful, Pryce was undeniably charming, and Bale gave his most easygoing performance in years. Ultimately, though, it comes down to Driver and Phoenix. The former has already nabbed several awards, but Phoenix’s pedigree, coupled with the legacy of the Joker character, should be enough to secure a win.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Predicted Winner: Renée Zellweger. An identical situation to the category that preceded it. All five actresses delivered, but the competition is between Scarlett Johansson’s subdued role as a divorcee in Marriage Story and Renée Zellweger’s scene-stealing turn as icon Judy Garland in Judy. Golden Globes tend to reward the flashier performance, so the latter should have it in the bag.

Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Predicted Winner: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. A wonderfully eclectic category, with a few biopics, a murder-mystery, and the rare Nazi comedy. But none of these films have pack the punch that Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood does, and if award shows have taught us anything, it’s that Hollywood loves films about Hollywood.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Predicted Winner: Taron Egerton. Daniel Craig played against type in Knives Out, and Eddie Murphy revived his career with his livewire Dolemite performance, but no actor has lobbied to win the award more than Egerton. He was the single best part of Rocketman, and it would behoove the Golden Globes to reward a film that doesn’t have much of a chance elsewhere.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Predicted Winner: Awkwafina. Awkwafina has had a meteoric rise since 2018. She not only stole her scenes in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, but she fleshed out her dramatic chops with a subdued turn in the family drama The Farewell. The other nominees are good, but this is Awkwafina’s globe to loss.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Predicted Winner: Brad Pitt. Al Pacino and Joe Pesci gave fans two of the best performances of 2019, but actors from the same film, dueling in the same category, usually means that they will cancel each other out. That leaves Pitt, who served up one of the coolest and most likable characters of his career.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Predicted Winner: Laura Dern. Jennifer Lopez has been a fan favorite since the release of the surprise hit Hustlers, but she lacks Dern’s consistent acclaim and career pedigree. There’s also the likely chance that Marriage Story will lose in other acting categories, so voters may see Dern as a chance to reward the film.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Predicted Winner: Bong Joon Ho. Parasite is the rare foreign-language film that continues to pick up steam, and with it a ton of accolades. Bong has been turning in exceptional work for years now, and with Scorsese likely taking home Best Motion Picture – Drama, this would be the perfect place to honor him.

