Snoop Dogg & Guns N Roses Performing at Super Bowl Music Fest

Musical acts at the Super Bowl aren’t just relegated to the halftime show anymore. Starting in 2019, Bud Light launched the Super Bowl Music Fest, which takes place all weekend leading up to the big game. This year, a couple of iconic acts are taking the stage when 17-time Grammy-nominated rapper Snoop Dogg opens for four-time Grammy-nominated rock band Guns N’ Roses on Friday, January 31.

Snoop & Guns ‘N Roses Are Excited to Perform Together

These two iconic acts have never taken the stage before, but after the Super Bowl Music Fest announced their involvement, they both took to social media to express their excitement.

“It’s about to get real lit in Miami, catch me with Guns ‘N Roses at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 31st! Light one up n get your tix at http://www.superbowlmusicfest.com,” writes Snoop Dogg on Instagram.

Miami, we’re bringing Snoop Dogg as our special guest to Super Bowl Music Fest. See you on 1.31.” adds Guns ‘N Roses in their own Instagram post.

There’s a popular YouTube video out there that mashes up Guns ‘N Roses’ hit “Paradise City” with Snoop Dogg’s “Smoke Weed Everyday.” Wouldn’t it be cool if they did that mashup live? Fans can dream.

mash up – Snoop Dogg vs Guns N' Roses.Montagem bem feita de Snoop Dogg vs Guns N' Roses. Declaro: Não há nenhuma violação de direitos autorais pretendido. Toda a música original / letras pertencem aos seus autores e instrumentistas. Postado para fins de entretenimento apenas. Disclaimer: There is no copyright infringement intended. All original music / lyrics belong to their writers and instrumentalists. Posted for entertainment purposes only 2011-11-19T21:20:06.000Z

The Festival Is Aiming to Bring Diversity to the Music Around the Super Bowl

In a press release, Amit Dhawan, the co-executive producer of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, touted the eclectic mix of guests they have lined up.

“The Super Bowl is America’s biggest cultural moment, so it attracts people from a variety of different worlds — it also is a mix of local, national, and international guests. We plan Super Bowl Music Fest to appeal to the broad demographic of Super Bowl weekend and book different genres nightly — this year, we have hip-hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday, and global pop on Saturday.”

Indeed, the acts performing Thursday, January 30 include hip hop stars DJ Khaled and Friends, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion. Then Snoop Dogg and Guns ‘N Roses are headlining Friday, followed by adult contemporary group Maroon 5 playing with country duo Dan + Shay on Saturday, February 1. All performances are held at Miami’s American Airlines Arena and kick off at 8 p.m. ET each night.

And for fans who have traveled to Miami to celebrate throughout the weekend, there is another big concert available on Saturday night. Lady Gaga is headlining AT&T TV’s Super Saturday Night. It is the 10th anniversary of this pre-Super Bowl concert, which will be held at the Meridian event space at Island Gardens.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl and am very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night!” said Lady Gaga in a statement. She previously headlined the Super Bowl LI halftime show three years ago.

Super Bowl LIV itself kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET with FOX’s Kickoff Show and Pregame programming.

READ NEXT: Super Bowl 2020 Performance List & Schedule Times