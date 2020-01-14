What Happens Between Hannah & Peter on ‘The Bachelor’?

When we left off last week on The Bachelor, Hannah Brown had shown up on a group date to discuss her and Peter’s infamous hookup in the windmill.

As her monologue took off, however, Hannah may have realized some dormant feelings she has for Peter, and this resulted in an explosive conversation between the two.

During that conversation, Peter asks Hannah if she ever thought about asking him on a date, instead of Tyler Cameron. The conversation concluded with Weber asking Hannah if she’d stay in the house to compete for his heart.

Warning: Spoilers ahead. Do not keep reading unless you want to know the final 2 competitors on this season of The Bachelor.

Hannah Does Not Become a Contestant on the Show

Tonight, we’ll learn that Hannah Brown leaves this season and does not agree to stay in the house with the other women. How do we know this? Well, as Reality Steve points out, Hannah finished filming Dancing With the Stars, so there’s no way she stayed in the house– she was busy training and filming each week.

Reality Steve goes on to write, “Hannah Brown has nothing to do with the ending of this season. I know people are still holding out hope… All I can tell you and officially confirm today is that after you see Hannah and Peter finish up their convo on next Monday’s episode, she has nothing to do with the rest of Peter’s season, doesn’t show up at the finale, they’re not secretly dating, nothing. Sorry Peter and Hannah Brown fans. No dice.”

Hannah has even hinted at the fact that she doesn’t stay for the show herself. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight while filming DWTS, she shared, “I feel like if we put two and two together, like, I worked my ass off to win that Mirror Ball. I was in the studio eight hours a day… You should do the math and watch in January.”

Fans Think Hannah Brown Shows up in Australia

Asked about Peter and Hannah in an interview with E!, Chris Harrison suggested the two may have found the closure they need. “I think they did love each other very much on their season. I think it was a very tough decision for Hannah to make not to end up with Peter, and one that she’s probably thought a lot about and I think it was something that needed to be done. It was a conversation that needed to be had.”

But does Hannah show up in Australia for the final rose ceremony? Could Chris have been talking about Hannah when he says that he has to tell Peter something in that ominous flash-forward we saw at the top of the show last week?

The final rose ceremony took place on November 17th in Australia, and at the time, according to Reality Steve, Hannah was, “… accounted for in LA still rehearsing since she had semifinal week at DWTS coming up.” So, there’s no way she flew to Australia for the final ceremony.

Reality Steve also says that he doesn’t think Hannah Brown’s tweets from last Monday night suggest someone who’s currently dating Peter.

For now, we’ll have to wait to find out how everything unravels, but don’t hold your breath if you think Hannah Brown is going to show up.

