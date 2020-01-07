The Bachelor’ Cast 2020: Meet the Contestants

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is finally here, and 30 ladies will be vying to win his heart. Weber, who works as a commercial airline pilot for Delta, will be meeting the contestants at the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills tonight. There, the women will be tasked with impressing him in the hopes of taking home a first impression rose, or risk being eliminated.

Read on to learn more about each woman competing on Peter’s season of The Bachelor.

Alayah Benavidez

Alayah is one of multiple former pageant contestants competing on this season of the show. She 24-year-old is originally from Texas, and was even Miss Texas 2019. Today, she works as an orthodontist assistant.

Alayah studied English at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Benavidez took to Instagram to vocalize her feelings about being on the show recently. She wrote, “I have had so many emotions this week with the official announcement of the Bachelor cast on Monday. Nerves, excitement, anticipation, you name it I’ve probably felt it. I appreciate all of you that have messaged me giving your support and encouragement for this crazy journey I am about to embark on! It really does mean the world to me. Let’s do this!”

Harrison says of Alayah that she will “bring “probably the wildest roller-coaster ride in the entire season.”

Alexa Caves

Alexa grew up on a farm in Springfield, Illinois, with her mother, father, and brother.

When she was 21, she decided to move to Chicago, where she received her esthetician license and opened up her own waxing salon. According to her ABC Bio, she loves amusement parks and roller coasters.

Caves prides herself on sharing her opinions and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She tells Extra of Peter sleeping with Hannah in a windmill, “That doesn’t make you a player, just because you’ve hooked up four times in a windmill, right?” she said. “I mean, good on him.”

Avonlea Elkins

Avonlea is from Fort Worth, Texas. She works as a sales rep for her family’s steel company, and also models for the Campbell Agency.

Avonlea earned her BS in Ranch Management from TCU in 2014. According to her Bachelor bio, Avonlea is also a certified scuba diver and has traveled to almost all 50 states in an RV.

Her agency bio states that she is 5’9″. This 2014 article also reveals that growing up, Avonlea thought everyone lived on a ranch and grew up around cows. She tells the outlet, “I do think I’m the first sorority girl in the Ranch Management program.”

Alexis Thind

Alex’s Instagram page is currently private. According to Reality Steve, Alexis recently got her pilot’s license.

Reality Steve also reveals that last year, Alexis lost her father to a brain tumor. Tank’s Good News writes, “Alexis Thind’s father was a pilot for the majority of his life until a brain tumor made it impossible for him to fly. Only 8 months after his passing, Alexis is following in her dad’s footsteps by piloting around the world and helping people along the way.”

Courtney Perry

Courtney Perry is a cosmetologist. She currently works as a hairstylist at BT on the BLVD in Sarasota, Florida.

According to an article in the Herald Tribune, Perry was in a 3.5 year relationship that ended about a year ago. She’s dated on and off since then, but hasn’t found anyone that’s a good match.

According to Bachelor Nation, when Courtney isn’t boating with friends or tanning, she enjoys going out for drinks. Fun fact, she is also extremely claustrophobic.

Deandra Kanu

Deandra will probably be known as “windmill girl” this season, as she introduces herself to Peter with a giant windmill on her back. She hails from Plano, Texas.

Her about me bio on her Youtube channel reads, “I’m Deandra, I am passionate about everything health, fitness, and lifestyle-related. I created this YouTube channel because I struggle with insomnia that I believe is onset by anxiety. My channel is to document my journey as well as my life as I work to heal myself and spread information about being your own best doctor. Wellness is 360 degrees and I believe that everything you do in life has an impact on your health and wellness. I branch out into beauty and lifestyle as a way to further spread my passions in life!”

Eunice Cho

Eunice is a flight attendant. In her interview with Extra, she revealed, “Everyone has their past. I have a big past, too,” she said. “I’m not the most perfect person, either.”

Her bio on her Bachelor page reveals that she is 23 and hails from Chicago. Eunice is described as a “reformed party girl” who is “ready to get serious and settle down.”

Eunice graduated from San Jose St. University in 2017 with a BS in Hospitality Administration/Management.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann Sluss is a frontrunner on this season of the show. From Tennessee, Hannah Ann is a model and former pageant girl and competed in Miss Tennessee multiple times. She’s done lots of print modeling– you can catch her on your nearest Downey bottle or Sonic commercial.

Hannah also starred in Chris Lane’s music video for, “I Don’t Know About You.” She is good friends with Hannah Godwin, from Colton’s season of the show (Hannah G. went on to find love with Dylan Barbour on Bachelor In Paradise.)

Hannah already has a huge following on Instagram, with 89.1 followers– a number that is bound to keep rising.

Jade Gilliland

Jade is a 26-year-old flight attendant from Mesa, Arizona. She works for Allegiant Airlines.

Jade grew up in Mormon culture and was married at a young age. Now, her divorce is finalized and she has gone back to her maiden name of Gilliland.

According to her ABC Bio, Jade is very afraid of heights, despite being a flight attendant.

As Reality Steve points out, things aren’t looking great for Jade. After it was announced she was going to be on the show, her ex-husband’s sibling started posting some pretty negative comments about Jade on social media, including that she “flat out walked away from a marriage.”

Jasmine Nguyen

Jasmine is from Texas. She enjoys traveling, book club, cooking, rock climbing, and volunteering. Her Instagram bio reads, “Livin’ to meet my maker.”

According to Bachelor Nation, she will consider proposing herself if she can find someone who can get her a Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday.

Jenna Serrano

Jenna’s Instagram bio reveals she is a soon-to-be nurse.

She hails from New Lenox, Illinois.

Katrina Badowski

Katrina, 28, is a medical sales rep and former NFL and NBA dancer from Chicago. According to her LinkedIn, she also worked as an Assistant Dance Team Coach at the University of Kansas for over a year.

Katrina attended Loyola University Chicago, where she earned her degree in Psychology and Integrated Anthropology and Sociology.

Reality Steve reports that she is friends with JJ Lane’s fiancé.

Kelley Flanagan

Kelley Flanagan graduated from the University of Alabama in 2014 and went on to receive her law degree in 2017 from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

She currently works as a Tax Attorney at Flanagan Bilton LLC in Chicago.

Interestingly enough, Kelley already knew Peter before going on this season. According to Reality Steve, she met Peter in August in Malibu– she was attending a wedding and he was attending his high school graduation. On the premiere episode, they discuss the fact that Peter hasn’t been able to get Kelley out of his mind since meeting her.

Kelsey Weier

Kelsey is a Professional Clothier at Tom Janes Company.

Her LinkedIn reveals that she was Miss Iowa USA 2017 from October 2016 to October 2017. Her LinkedIn reads, “As a proud self-starter, I was responsible for the planning, organization, and deployment of a long-running ambitious campaign, which involved competing at the highest level alongside other similarly driven individuals.”

Kiarra Norman

Kiarra Norman is from Roswell, Georgia. She is 23 and, according to her ABC Bachelor Bio, she works as a nanny. Kiarra is a self-described social butterfly and says her ideal mate is someone who can make her laugh but can also be serious.

Kiarra is a student at Kennesaw St. University majoring in Public Relations. She admits that she switched her major at least three times and is currently in her fifth year of college.

In this interview with Voyage ATL, Kiarra says, “I never really became serious about posting on Instagram until I joined Phi Mu and got tons of support and encouragement from sisters at the time. I realized that my BEST features were my big lips, hair, and long legs! As my mom would say: “people are paying for what you naturally have!” Growing up with a single mom and my sister, they also have easily become my biggest supporters and I am so thankful for their encouragement.”

Kylie Ramos

Kylie is 26 and hails from Northern California. She works as an entertainment sales associate.

Kylie’s ABC Bachelor bio reads, “Though she has left home, Kylie won’t commit to a man until her family approves. That may be a good thing because Kylie has not had the best luck in the dating world. Her last and only relationship ended three years ago after her long-term boyfriend turned out to be a big cheater. She’s been single ever since and says that the last time a guy tried to kiss her, she turned away and blamed it on not wanting to ruin her make up.”

Her dream vacation would be to go on a safari in Africa.

Lauren Jones

Lauren Jones works as a marketing executive for a beauty company and also manages her own fashion blog. ABC reveals that now she feels confident in her career, she’s ready to find a partner.

Jones is a former competitive dancer and was a Lakers Girl for one season.

Lexi Buchanan

Lexi hails from New York City, where she is a Marketing Coordinator at Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates.

She grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, and attended Florida State University. According to Cheat Sheet, she was in a serious relationship with her boyfriend prior to moving to NYC. They then broke up to pursue their respective passions.

Reality Steve points out that she used to be a blonde.

Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett, who hails from Birmingham, graduated in 2018 with a degree in Communications from Auburn University.

This isn’t her first stint on reality TV– last year, she won $8,000 on The Price Is Right. Madison’s father, Chad, is an assistant basketball coach at Auburn.

According to Reality Steve, Madison gets far in the competition this year and is one to keep your eye on. When she isn’t busy with reality TV, she is a foster care worker at Alabama MENTOR, according to her Facebook.

Maurissa Gunn

In high school, Gunn competed in the Miss Teen USA pageant. She was crowned Miss Teen Montana 2013 but didn’t enjoy the experience, as the pageant world made her feel very insecure about her body and weight. At the same time, Maurissa was in a five-year relationship with her high school sweetheart.

Maurissa’s ABC profile reads, “Maurissa prefers to surround herself with people who have a more mature outlook on life. All of her best friends are at least 10 years older than her.”

Megan Hops

Megan is a third-generation flight attendant and hopes to fly her way into Peter’s heart.

She hails from San Francisco. Her ABC bio reads, “Just like her mother and grandmother before her, Megan became a flight attendant with the goal of seeing the world.”

Her Bachelor profile reveals that her parents split up when she was 18, but she “still considers herself the definition of a hopeless romantic.”

Mykenna Dorn

On her Instagram, Mykenna jokes she is the CEO of Cringy Wine Dancing.

Her ABC bio reveals she has been in one serious relationship but ended things when her ex became “too controlling”. Mykenna is Canadian.

Mykenna’s blog is currently ‘under construction’, but Reality Steve reports that in a past column, she predicted that she would be on the show one day.

Natasha Parker

Natasha lives in New York City, where she works in production for HBO and Cinemax. The About Me Section on her website reveals that she started her career in Los Angeles before transitioning to the East Coast. She holds her Bachelors Degree in Communications with TV Writing and Producing as a concentration from Columbia College.

Her bio reads, “Since Natasha has embarked on the freelance producing world, she has continued to collaborate with many like-minded creatives in the industry. Her goal is to help tell and execute beautiful stories, specifically championing for narratives about minorities.”

Payton Moran

Wellesley High School grad Payton Moran will be competing on this season of the show. The 24-year-old works as a business development representative at a direct-mail marketing company.

Her cast bio reveals she is the “type of woman who goes into a bar alone and leaves with 100 new best friends.”

Payton dated her college boyfriend for three years and says they were “in love”, but eventually, the relationship didn’t end up working out. Another fun fact is that she has some serious FOMO.

Sarah Coffin

Sarah, who is from Knoxville, Tennessee, is a radiology student at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She has three siblings: Paige, Jacob, and Sam. Before spoilers for this season came out, Reality Steve had Coffin pegged as a frontrunner on the show.

Reality Steve’s website reads, “Remember how I told you I had an early front runner that if she didn’t win, is prime ‘Bachelorette’ material? Sarah is who I was talking about.”

Savannah Mullins

Savannah is a realtor from Houston, Texas. She is 27.

According to Reality Steve, Mullins is one of the Shooting Stars for the Houston Astros.

Shiann Lewis

Shiann’s Instagram bio reads, “Change is the only constant. She-Ann… not Shy-Ann.” She also is a self-professed wine, coffee, and food lover.

Reality Steve reports that Shiann is an actress and model. Her Backstage profile reveals she has taken classes at Break Into Hollywood Studios, and Embracing Artists. She lists her special skills as cheerleading, martial arts, singing, and horseback riding.

Sydney Hightower

Sydney is 24 and works as a retail marketing manager in Birmingham, Alabama. She absolutely loves love– her favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day. According to her Bachelor bio, Sydney and her last boyfriend were planning on moving in together, but he told her she wasn’t the one and ended the relationship. Sydney has been crushed ever since. Now, she’s ready to find her future husband.

As Reality Steve points out, Sydney went to the same high school as Hannah Brown at the same time as her– Tuscaloosa County High School.

Tammy Ly

Tammy hails from Syracuse, New York. Based on her Instagram, she clearly dabbles in a lot of professions. Her bio reads, “Realtor | Insurance | Investor | Marketing | Bartender | Actress.”

Her Bachelor bio reveals that she hasn’t been able to find anyone to keep up with her ambitious nature.

Victoria Fuller

Victoria Fuller has been such a source of drama and controversy that Reality Steve dedicated an entire post to her.

In the post, Reality Steve explains that he’s never– in the history of following the show– received as many negative emails about one person. When Steve did some snooping around her hometown, he learned that Victoria has a reputation for getting with married men. He said at first he wouldn’t believe these emails without proof, but then he spoke to women whose ex-husbands were involved with Victoria. Reality Steve writes, “It’s one thing for someone to have that type of lifestyle, but when digging deeper, not only did I find this behavior to be true, but I also found out that the wives of the husbands that Victoria was having relationships with, were actually women Victoria knew and was friends with. Like, had attended their wedding and shit.”

Fuller has already taken to social media in an attempt to squash the rumors, but there’s no telling how this will all pan out.

Victoria Paul

Victoria is a nursing professional and former Miss Louisiana pageant winner.

During Harrison’s “Meet the Women”, the Bachelor host shares that Paul is “quick with her emotions.” He also says she is strong and independent. Paul studied at the University of Louisana at Lafayette from 2011 to 2014. The year she graduated, she switched to nursing and obtained an associate’s degree in Family Practice Nursing in 2016.

Paul states on her LinkedIn page that she has been working as a nurse at Premier Urgent Care since March of 2018. She’s also been working at a dermatology office since 2016.

