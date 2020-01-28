Justin Bieber Plays Holey Puck on Ellen Today

Appearing on Ellen to promote his new docuseries, ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons,’ and recently outed for being emotionally abusive by Selena Gomez on CNN, Justin Bieber appeared on the Ellen Show to play Holey Puck to give the audience tickets to his upcoming stadium tour.

The Canadian singer was dressed in a hockey-esque track suit of red, white and blue. His neck tattoo was visible and his hair looked unwashed.

He steps up to the line, grabs the hockey stick and prepares to get the puck into a hole so the audience can go to his show.

He asks, do you think I can do it?

The crowd went totally wild.

The first shot, he missed.

The second shot: missed.

Last try. Missed it.

He asks for another shot and Ellen grants him the favor.

It went wide and he missed it.

But he still gives the people tickets anyway.

Incidentally, Ellen was celebrating her birthday on the show, and it was Bieber’s second time celebrating with her.

He answers questions about “Yummy,” his new single about his new wife, Hailey Baldwin. It’s also about his sex life.

The star recently launched his new docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, on January 27, 2020. In it, he talks about his breakdown and recovery, and return to the spotlight.

The series, sponsored by Calvin Klein and hosted by YouTube, is Justin’s way of connecting with his fans and sharing his story, particularly as it concerns the breakdown he had during his 2017 Purpose Tour.

The series recognizes YouTube as the genesis of his fame. “YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” said Bieber. Justin aims to share his experiences with his fans with this docuseries.

During the 11 minute video, Justin drives past a school he attended. He remembers how he got suspended for jumping the fence. He contrasts his Range Rover with the apartment where he grew up, explaining that he never thought he’d be driving such a nice car.

The video shows Justin and his team traveling to his hometown of Stratford in Ontario, Canada. Justin says that he is excited to showcase his hometown because he hadn’t shown fans his roots since the Never Say Never documentary in 2011. Once in Stratford, Justin shows the Hollywood-inspired star of fame with his name on it that the city has cemented as a tribute to him. He also highlights a young girl playing the violin on the sidewalk by his star and speaks about how he used to perform in the same spot when he was young.

Allison Kaye and Scooter Braun of Justin’s management team discussed the star’s breakdown. They called the tour schedule isolating and exhausting to be in front of 50,000 people on a daily basis.

His management team thought his time off from performing was a definite positive. As Scooter mentioned in the episode, Justin met his wife, Hailey, during the time he spent away from touring.

Justin praises his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, over and over throughout the first episode. He says, “she makes everything better” and that she has helped him grow as both a person and an artist.

