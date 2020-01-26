Lizzo to Perform at the 2020 Grammys Tonight

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be live tonight, January 26, 2020, and Best New Artist Nominee Lizzo will take center stage. Lizzo, along with Billie Eilish, has been nominated for all four top awards. It is the first time two artists are up for all four top awards in the same year.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, is the favorite for most of the awards she’s been nominated for. The singer-songwriter took pop culture by storm in 2019, starting in May, when her 2017 single “Truth Hurts” made its debut on the Billboard charts. The song became a top-of-the-charts hit after two years of being out, and Lizzo became a household name.

The 31-year-old performer has been nominated for the most Grammys this year. She is nominated for eight awards, including the four in the major categories.

She will be featured in a solo performance at the award show.

What is Lizzo nominated for?

First, Lizzo is nominated for Record of the Year for “Truth Hurts.” Though Lizzo may take home the award, she’s up against some big names and records in this category. The other nominees include Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” and “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” has also been nominated for Song of The Year. She is credited as a songwriter on the track under her real name, Melissa Jefferson. It’s likely she will take home this award.” It’s also possible that this is the category where the Recording Academy will throw an award to Taylor Swift for her song “Lover.” Another likely outcome would be Billie Eilish taking this award home for “Bad Guy.”

Lizzo’s “Cuz I love You” (Deluxe) was nominated for Album of the Year. Other artists in this category include Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Lana Del Ray, and H.E.R.

Lizzo has also been nominated for the Best New Artist alongside Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Tank and the Bangas, Black Pumas and Yola.

Any of the awards she was nominated for could be taken home by Lizzo; while none of them are a shoe-in, she’s just as likely to take home any of the awards as any other artists are.

What’s Going on Behind the Scenes?

On January 16, the Recording Academy, which is the industry group behind the Grammy Awards, removed its brand-new president, Deborah Dugan. She has since hit back, filing a 44-page discrimination complaint, citing that she was punished for threatening to expose the Academy for sexual harassment, conflicts of interest and improper voting procedures at the academy.

Song-of-the-Year nominee Taylor Swift has also spoken out, saying she will not be performing at or attending the Grammys. Swift already has 10 Grammy Awards; she won Album of the Year for Fearless in 2010 and the same award for 1989 in 2016.

The drama isn’t likely to make it into the show, though. Ellen Degeneres has since been slotted in to Swift’s space, and the show must go on.

Tune in to the Grammy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5p.m. PST to see what awards Lizzo takes home.

