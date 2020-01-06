Does Ricky Gervais Have Kids? No.

Ricky Gervais is the host of the 77th Golden Globe Awards. The comedian is famous for his biting humor and willingness to discuss taboo issues, which he attributes to his family. But does he have a family of his own? Does Gervais have any kids?

No, Gervais does not have children. He has been in a relationship with girlfriend Jane Fallon since 1984, but both parties have made it clear that they do not want to start a family. Gervais explained the decision during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. He said that it’s not because of a dislike for children, but because raising one would cause him to worry too much.

Gervais & His Longtime Girlfriend Jane Fallon Do Not Have Children

“I’d worry sick about a baby. I have a cat and I worry about that,” he told Ellen. “I check the door three times before I go out. I put food and water in every room in case the door closes and he’s peckish for 20 minutes.” The comedian also poked fun at his stage persona, and said that the world doesn’t need another Gervais running around. “There’s loads of reasons why I don’t have kids,” he quipped. “The world is overpopulated, no one’s sitting around going, ‘Oh Rick’s not going to have kids, we’re going to run out,’ there’s loads!”

Fallon, an author, has said that the decision to not have children has led some to question her motives. She told Marie Clare that a woman at a dinner party pegged her as “selfish,” and another demanded that she be given a good reason why. It became so prevalent that Fallon decided to pen an op-ed piece for The Guardian in 2016.

Both Gervais & Fallon Said They Would ‘Worry Sick’ About a Baby

In the piece, Fallon plainly states that she never wanted to be a mother, and has not regretted her decision. She also said that she is too much of a worrier to raise a child, much like Gervais. “I gave it a lot of thought over the years. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t making a terrible mistake,” she wrote. “In the end, it came down to the fact that I didn’t think I’d be a good mum. I am too much of a worrier.”

Fallon also pointed out that she and Gervais are the youngest children of large families, and that the pressure to give their parents grandchildren is not a part of their lives. “As we’re both the youngest children of large families, the pressure was off. Our elder brothers and sisters had already started on the next generation by the time our decision was made,” she added. “Had either of us been an only child I imagine we wouldn’t have had it so easy. We were happy with our decision and we still are.”

Despite not having children of their own, Gervais and Fallon like to dote on their nieces and nephews. The former posts holiday photos of his large family on Instagram, and he told The Sunday Times that if it weren’t for them, he wouldn’t know when it’s time to go Christmas shopping.

