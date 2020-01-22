Scott Fischer, Dippin’ Dots CEO: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dippin’ Dots, the futuristic ice cream company, will be featured on Undercover Boss on January 22. The owner and CEO, Scott Fischer, went undercover to get some raw and unfiltered feedback about the brand from employees.

Fischer went undercover disguised as “Brad,” a long-haired, bearded, unemployed welder who was looking to start a new career. He visited a manufacturing plant for the ice cream as well as a Dippin’ Dots stand at an amusement park. The CEO had to wake up at 3 a.m. for makeup and hair before he started work for the day.

“I want to go undercover because I plan to continue to grow the company around the world,” Fischer says in an episode teaser. “It’s important for me that employees are ready for that growth and prepared for it.

Here’s what you need to know about Fischer:

1. Fischer Acquired Dippin’ Dots in 2012

Fischer got into business when he was in college and found that he loved looking at numbers and businesses, especially knowing what he can control and how he can help the businesses from the ground up.

He was in a real estate business with his father when he developed the passion he now has for complex deals; around that time, he saw that Dippin’ Dots was going bankrupt. He saw the opportunity there and came in at a time where he could acquire just the assets he wanted in the company, so he did just that.

He was only 38 years old when they bought the company, and he told Franchise Times that he still has a lot to learn.

“One of the blessings at Dippin’ Dots, I came to a strong management team, with some really great people,” he said. “The senior management team has no egos. Most of them are 50, 60 years old with a lot of wisdom. For me as a 38-year-old kid, I’ve learned.”

2. He is a Philanthropist

Fischer is an active participant in numerous philanthropic activities. Specifically, he is currently the chair of the Legislative Committee for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Oklahoma. He started serving on the governing board in 2017.

He was awarded the 2015 Judge William R. Saied Founder’s Award by Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Oklahoma for his support to the agency.

Fischer has also worked with Susan G. Komen of Central and Western Oklahoma. He was inducted into the class of 2014 Pink Tie Guys, and he continues to support the organization. He also supports the Oklahoma City Ballet and other organizations dedicated to the arts.

3. Fischer Was Charged With a DUI in 2018

In April 2018, Fischer had just been featured as a celebrity guest at a children’s hospital charity event called “Dancing for a Miracle.” After leaving the event, Fischer crashed his BMW 750 into two homes while drunk, according to the Star Telegram.

According to a police report, Fischer hit a power line pole, then ran into an iron fence. He then hit two homes before coming to a stop. He told responding police officers that he thought he was near his home, which was actually 16 miles away.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, according to the Edmond Sun. Fischer was freed from his car by firefighters and expressed thanks to them before being arrested. He reportedly cooperated with police.

4. He is Diversifying the Brand

Dippin’ Dots currently generates more revenue from its plant-based meat business than it does with its ice cream business.

In 2018, Fischer started Dippin’ Dots Cryogenics, allowing the company to license its cryogenic technology and dot-forming IP in markets outside of desserts. Now, the cryogenic process is being used by plant-based meat companies including Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

“The meat companies heard of us and started to produce simulated fats for us,” Fischer told the Entrepreneur’s Handbook. “They produced oils and fats with our cryogenic process. With that one, we’ve been doing really well. That’s increased our net substantially and actually is surpassing the Dippin’ Dots business right now.”

Ingredients are fed through the Dippin’ Dots process, and they come out as pelletized products that provide the consistency of simulated fat in plant-based burgers, sausage, and bacon.

5. Fischer Reassured Employees After Explosion at Manufacturing Facility

In November 2019, there was an explosion at a Dippin’ Dots manufacturing facility in McCracken County, Kentucky. The explosion injured four people.

The outside of the facility was not damaged, but as of January 17, 2020, the interior production area is still under construction.

“All in all we’ve been very blessed from a safety perspective from the employees that were there and from a financial perspective,” Fischer told KAIT 8 News. “So it just shows the true strength of our brand and our culture.”

He went on to say that all of the employees have stayed employed and none of them have missed a paycheck.

