Stephen Dorff Leads the ‘Deputy’ Cast on Fox

The cast of Fox’s new show Deputy is led by Stephen Dorff. The show premieres January 2, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET.

Deputy is a cop drama centering around new sheriff Bill Hollister, a Wyatt Earp-like cop in modern-day Los Angeles. He wears cowboy boots, drives a vintage Ford Bronco and has a no-nonsense approach to justice. The character is much more concerned with catching bad guys than he is with navigating the politics that come with the position.

Dorff was most recently seen portraying Roland West in the third season of HBO’s True Detective in 2019. Before that, he was more well-known for starring in villain and bad-boy roles like Deacon Frost in Blade and Stavros in Immortals.

Dorff Stars Alongside Accomplished Costars

Bex Taylor-Klaus costars as Breanna Bishop, a seasoned investigator in the sheriff’s office and Bill’s new driver and bodyguard. They were most previously seen as Casey in 13 Reasons Why, but have film and TV credits going back to 2012. Taylor-Klaus began acting in the third grade in Shakespeare plays. They have also starred in MTV’s Scream series and had a recurring role in CW’s Arrow.

Yara Martinez stars as Dr. Paula Reyes, Bill’s wife who he may or may not blame for the death of his partner. Martinez had a main role in True Detective in 2015 and has starred in Hollywood Heights, Jane the Virgin and in a recurring role on The Lying Game.

Brian Van Holt, known for playing Bo Sinclair in House of Wax in 2005 and Bobby Cobb on Cougar Town from 2009 to 2015, stars as Deputy Cade Walker. Deputy Walker is Bill’s best friend and a former Marine sniper. Van Holt has appeared in movies and on TV shows dating back to A Very Brady Sequel and Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1996 and 1997 respectively. More recently, he appeared in Den of Thieves.

Deputy also features Siena Goines as Rachel Delgado, Shane Paul McGhie as Bill’s godson Joseph Blair and Mark Moses as Jerry London.

Reviews say Dorff Shines as the Sheriff

Reviews have already been pouring in for the Deputy pilot. New York Post writes that, while cookie-cutter, the show works and Dorff is solid as the lead.

“Stephen Dorff’s Hollister is an exciting lead that, while one that is very much agains the idea of red tape, is not against properly exercising his power as a lawman to help the citizens he is sworn to protect,” Forbes wrote in their review. They go on to say that the series maintains energy throughout the first three episodes.

TV Guide calls Dorff ‘solid’ and notes his ‘trustworthy presence,’ stating that it makes the show watchable, even if it’s not doing anything new or special.

Deputy has a 29 percent approval rating on “Rotten Tomatoes” at the time of writing based on seven reviews. The series premiere is January 2, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

